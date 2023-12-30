Gypsy Rose Blanchard Posts 'First Selfie of Freedom' Following 8 Years in Prison

Blanchard's post arrived a day after she was released from the Chillicothe Correctional Center in Chillicothe, Missouri. She served eight years inside for her role in planning to murder her mother, Claudine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who exposed her to excessive medical treatment and made her believe she had several illnesses as a child.

The 32-year-old came up with the murder plot alongside her then-boyfriend Nicholas "Nick" Godejohn. The man went through with the crime while Blanchard stayed in the bathroom as her mother was murdered.

During Blanchard's trial, it was argued that she was a victim of Munchausen syndrome —a mental disorder where a patient fakes illness to gain attention and sympathy—through her mother. In an interview with PEOPLE days before her release from prison, Blanchard explained if she had the opportunity to change the past, she would.

"If I had another chance to redo everything, I don't know if I would go back to when I was a child and tell my aunts and uncles that I'm not sick and mommy makes me sick, or, if I would travel back to just the point of that conversation with Nick and tell him, 'You know what, I'm going to go tell the police everything.' I kind of struggle with that," she said before saying she regrets her mother's death. "Nobody will ever hear me say I'm glad she's dead or I'm proud of what I did. I regret it every single day."