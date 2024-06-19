Anthony Mackie Speaks on Refusing Fan Photos: 'If I Tell You "No," Respect It'

Kole claims she saw the Marvel mainstay in a “huge” blacked-out truck with his windows down. She respectfully approached, but he allegedly put his hand in her face and merely said “no.”

“I just wanted to be like, ‘Hey, Anthony Mackie, it's so nice to meet you. Your work is actually phenomenal. I'm so glad I got to meet you. Have an amazing day.’ That was it,” said Kole on TikTok. “That was all I wanted. But these fucking celebrities make it seem like we're fucking roaches and rats, bitch. I'm at the same gas station as you, bitch…Anthony Mackie, the rudest celebrity. You make celebrities look bad.”

A similar report hit last October, when a mother chided Mackie for not taking a pic with her son.

At the THR roundtable, TV features editor Mikey O’Connell posed a question for the actors, which included Bowen Yang, 33, John Goodman, 71, Kelsey Grammer, 69, Ricky Martin, 52, and Theo James, 39.

“What’s the inevitable question that you always get asked that you just never want to hear again?” asked O’Connell.

“Mine is 'take a picture,'” said Mackie at the 43:40 mark in the video up top.

“You don't know what social reality you're tying yourself to. You don't know what that person [is] going to use that picture for,” he added. "Because of the Kardashians, we're kind of put in this reality where we’re looked at as tools, as vessels, as opposed to artists.”