Netflix Cancels Halle Berry Sci-Fi Film 'The Mothership' After It Was Completed

Netflix disappointed subscribers by reportedly shelving the release of long-delayed Halle Berry sci-fi film, The Mothership.

The news surfaced from film critic Jeff Sneider on his website, The InSneider—and confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter —revealing that Netflix decided not to move forward with The Mothership, although it was originally slated for a 2023 release. Directed by Matt Charman, cast in the film were Molly Parker, Omari Hardwick, Sydney Lemmon, John Ortiz and Paul Guilfoyle.

According to Sneider, The Mothership needed to have "significant reshoots" which would have been costly for the streamer, which have been arduous, as child actors in main roles have grown up significantly since filming roughly two years ago. Sneider also noted lengthy post-production delays that prevented the film's intended debut.

The move was also similar to the planned Warner Bros. film Batgirl, which was shelved despite its $90 million budget and having wrapped up filming.