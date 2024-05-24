George Lucas Looks Back on 'Star Wars' Prequel Hate and Insists Films Were 'Made for Kids'

George Lucas defended his Star Wars prequel films from the naysayers.

On Friday afternoon, the legendary filmmaker was honored at the 77th Cannes Festival with a Palme d’Or for his accomplishments in the world of cinema. He sat down to discuss his career, where the 80-year-old touched on the slander against the prequel films back in the early aughts.

Around the time Episode I, II, and III were released—from 1999 to 2005—critics slammed the pics for catering to kids. Lucas explained that it must have slipped everyone’s minds that Star Wars was made for children.

“It was supposed to be a kid’s movie for 12-year-olds that were going through puberty, who don’t know what they’re doing, and are asking all the big questions: What should I be worried about? What’s important in life?” he said, per the Hollywood Reporter. “And Star Wars has all those things in there. They’re buried in there but you definitely get it, especially if you’re young.”

According to Lucas, the negative assessment of the prequels came from “critics and fans who had been 10 years old when they saw the first one,” and who weren’t terribly excited about watching a movie made for kids.