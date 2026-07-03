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Golden Globes backdrop with a wall of pink roses and a golden trophy statue on the right.
Pop Culture

2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More

'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.

Trace William Cowen186 days ago
Rose Byrne in a white T-shirt on a talk show, and Snoop Dogg in sunglasses holding a dog, wearing a Death Row Records shirt.
Pop Culture

Rose Byrne Says She Was 'Too Scared' to Smoke the 'Biggest Blunt' Snoop Dogg Gifted Her

The pair worked together on the 2005 Danny Green-directed drama, 'The Tenants.'

Joe Price338 days ago
Seth Rogen in a suit stands in front of a backdrop with the Apple TV+ logo and the word "Platonic."
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Talks Apple's Support of Drug Scenes, Notes iPhone's 'Perfect Cocaine-Snorting Surface'

The 'Platonic' and 'The Studio' star was initially skeptical that Apple would be cool with depictions of drug use.

Trace William Cowen339 days ago
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Pop Culture

Jon Stewart Surprises 'Colbert' Audience With Debut of Trailer for His New Political Comedy

Stewart writes and directs 'Irresistible,' starring Steve Carell.

Trace William Cowen2366 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch the 'Neighbors 2' Trailer: This Time It's a Nightmare Sorority

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have to deal with this all over again... Except this time it's worse.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3832 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch LL Cool J's Epic Pictionary Fail on 'Fallon'

LL Cool J totally wipes out on 'Jimmy Fallon' after he's faced with his greatness weakness: Pictionary.

fridagarza4105 days ago
Pop Culture

"Neighbors 2" Is Officially Happening with Seth Rogen and Zac Efron

Rose Byrne will also return.

ianservantes4178 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rose Byrne Returning to "X-Men: Apocalypse"

But that's about all we know.

nancy-stiles4184 days ago
Pop Culture

Melissa McCarthy Gets Her Secret Agent on in the First Trailer for “Spy”

Melissa McCarthy attempts to become a secret agent in this first trailer for "Spy."

Doug Sibor4202 days ago
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Pop Culture

The Christmastime Musical "Annie" is All Kinds of Tone-Deaf

Will the Jamie Foxx-led "Annie" remake leave you singing or cringing? Find out here.

Eric D. Snider4228 days ago
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Pop Culture

“This Is Where I Leave You” Gives White People Problems a Bad Name (Imagine That)

Not even Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, and Adam Driver can save the lifeless and unfunny "This is Where I Leave You."

David Ehrlich4320 days ago
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Pop Culture

Family Vs. Frat: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, & the Cast of "Neighbors" Impersonate Each Other

Seth Rogen, Zac, Efron, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, and more attempt to imitate each other, and the results are hilarious

Tara Aquino4452 days ago
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Pop Culture

Here are a Few Hilarious Clips From the Seth Rogen vs. Zac Efron Film "Neighbors"

These clips and featurette prove our suspicions. "Neighbors," starring Seth Rogen and Zac Efron will be ridiculous and hilarious.

holahavito4472 days ago
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Pop Culture

SXSW: What's Funnier Than the Hilarious "Neighbors"? Seth Rogen During Its World Premiere's Q&A

Here's your early, will-be-tough-to-beat contender for 2014's best comedy.

MattBarone4513 days ago
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Pop Culture

The First Trailer For Jamie Foxx's "Annie" Remake Is Here

Things are a little different for an orphan in the modern world.

Jason Serafino4516 days ago
Pop Culture

First "Neighbors" Trailer: Dave Franco Does a Surprisingly Good Robert De Niro Impression

Also, see Zac Efron totally make Seth Rogen's life a living hell.

Tanya Ghahremani4700 days ago

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