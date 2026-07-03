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2026 Golden Globes Winners: Timothée Chalamet, Teyana Taylor, 'Sinners,' and More
'Marty Supreme' star Timothée Chalamet took home his first Golden Globe on Sunday.
Rose Byrne Says She Was 'Too Scared' to Smoke the 'Biggest Blunt' Snoop Dogg Gifted Her
The pair worked together on the 2005 Danny Green-directed drama, 'The Tenants.'
Seth Rogen Talks Apple's Support of Drug Scenes, Notes iPhone's 'Perfect Cocaine-Snorting Surface'
The 'Platonic' and 'The Studio' star was initially skeptical that Apple would be cool with depictions of drug use.
ASAP Rocky Expands Acting Repertoire in A24's 'If I Had Legs I'd Kick You': Watch the Trailer
ASAP Rocky's acting credits keep stacking up.
Jon Stewart Surprises 'Colbert' Audience With Debut of Trailer for His New Political Comedy
Stewart writes and directs 'Irresistible,' starring Steve Carell.
Watch the 'Neighbors 2' Trailer: This Time It's a Nightmare Sorority
Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have to deal with this all over again... Except this time it's worse.
Watch LL Cool J's Epic Pictionary Fail on 'Fallon'
LL Cool J totally wipes out on 'Jimmy Fallon' after he's faced with his greatness weakness: Pictionary.
"Neighbors 2" Is Officially Happening with Seth Rogen and Zac Efron
Rose Byrne will also return.
Rose Byrne Returning to "X-Men: Apocalypse"
But that's about all we know.
Melissa McCarthy Gets Her Secret Agent on in the First Trailer for “Spy”
Melissa McCarthy attempts to become a secret agent in this first trailer for "Spy."
The Christmastime Musical "Annie" is All Kinds of Tone-Deaf
Will the Jamie Foxx-led "Annie" remake leave you singing or cringing? Find out here.
“This Is Where I Leave You” Gives White People Problems a Bad Name (Imagine That)
Not even Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, and Adam Driver can save the lifeless and unfunny "This is Where I Leave You."
Family Vs. Frat: Seth Rogen, Zac Efron, & the Cast of "Neighbors" Impersonate Each Other
Seth Rogen, Zac, Efron, Rose Byrne, Dave Franco, and more attempt to imitate each other, and the results are hilarious
Here are a Few Hilarious Clips From the Seth Rogen vs. Zac Efron Film "Neighbors"
These clips and featurette prove our suspicions. "Neighbors," starring Seth Rogen and Zac Efron will be ridiculous and hilarious.
SXSW: What's Funnier Than the Hilarious "Neighbors"? Seth Rogen During Its World Premiere's Q&A
Here's your early, will-be-tough-to-beat contender for 2014's best comedy.
The First Trailer For Jamie Foxx's "Annie" Remake Is Here
Things are a little different for an orphan in the modern world.
First "Neighbors" Trailer: Dave Franco Does a Surprisingly Good Robert De Niro Impression
Also, see Zac Efron totally make Seth Rogen's life a living hell.