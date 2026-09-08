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David Ehrlich

Joined August 2014 | 13 posts
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"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" is All Talk, Little Action, and Half of a Movie

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" is more narratively ambitious but no less problematic than its predecessors.

David Ehrlich4319 days ago

"Big Hero 6" Is a Charming Superhero Movie the World Actually Needs Right Now

Sure, it's a bit by-the-numbers, but "Big Hero 6" presents a more recognizable America than its other superhero movie counterparts.

David Ehrlich4332 days ago
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"Fury" and Shia LaBeouf's Mustache Wage War Against Your Patience

Not even Brad Pitt can save "Fury" from its overlong barrage of hyper-violence.

David Ehrlich4353 days ago
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"The Book of Life" Is a Neon Orgy You Won't Believe You're Witnessing

The Guillermo Del Toro-produced animated love story is a visual feast that will enliven your senses.

David Ehrlich4353 days ago
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"The Boxtrolls" Is Heartwarming Nightmare Fuel for Kids

Laika's "The Boxtrolls" pushes CG animation forward while topping 2014's animated movie lists.

David Ehrlich4374 days ago
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"The Maze Runner" Is Basically a Bunch of Pretty Kids Running Around for Two Hours—That's It

"The Maze Runner" is an interesting but ultimately unsatisfying addition to the YA movie canon.

David Ehrlich4381 days ago
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“This Is Where I Leave You” Gives White People Problems a Bad Name (Imagine That)

Not even Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, and Adam Driver can save the lifeless and unfunny "This is Where I Leave You."

David Ehrlich4382 days ago
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A New Benchmark for Prison-Set Dramas, "Starred Up" is a Shoe-In for All 'Best Movies of 2014' Lists

Jack O'Connell's ferocious performance anchors the exceptional British prison drama "Starred Up."

David Ehrlich4404 days ago
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"The Giver" Is a Generic Adaptation That Dulls Everything It Touches—Including Meryl Streep

That's how you know the film is awful.

David Ehrlich4416 days ago
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"The Trip to Italy" Is Just the Film We Need Right Now (A Review)

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon deliver a bittersweet look at middle-age, existential crises.

David Ehrlich4417 days ago
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"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Is Half-Baked and Extra Cheesy (A Review)

No surprise, the Michael Bay-produced "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" get the half-shelled heroes all wrong.

David Ehrlich4423 days ago

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