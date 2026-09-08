David Ehrlich
Latest Stories
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" is All Talk, Little Action, and Half of a Movie
"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 1" is more narratively ambitious but no less problematic than its predecessors.
"Big Hero 6" Is a Charming Superhero Movie the World Actually Needs Right Now
Sure, it's a bit by-the-numbers, but "Big Hero 6" presents a more recognizable America than its other superhero movie counterparts.
"Fury" and Shia LaBeouf's Mustache Wage War Against Your Patience
Not even Brad Pitt can save "Fury" from its overlong barrage of hyper-violence.
"The Book of Life" Is a Neon Orgy You Won't Believe You're Witnessing
The Guillermo Del Toro-produced animated love story is a visual feast that will enliven your senses.
"The Boxtrolls" Is Heartwarming Nightmare Fuel for Kids
Laika's "The Boxtrolls" pushes CG animation forward while topping 2014's animated movie lists.
"The Maze Runner" Is Basically a Bunch of Pretty Kids Running Around for Two Hours—That's It
"The Maze Runner" is an interesting but ultimately unsatisfying addition to the YA movie canon.
“This Is Where I Leave You” Gives White People Problems a Bad Name (Imagine That)
Not even Jason Bateman, Tina Fey, and Adam Driver can save the lifeless and unfunny "This is Where I Leave You."
A New Benchmark for Prison-Set Dramas, "Starred Up" is a Shoe-In for All 'Best Movies of 2014' Lists
Jack O'Connell's ferocious performance anchors the exceptional British prison drama "Starred Up."
"The Giver" Is a Generic Adaptation That Dulls Everything It Touches—Including Meryl Streep
That's how you know the film is awful.
"The Trip to Italy" Is Just the Film We Need Right Now (A Review)
Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon deliver a bittersweet look at middle-age, existential crises.
"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" Is Half-Baked and Extra Cheesy (A Review)
No surprise, the Michael Bay-produced "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" get the half-shelled heroes all wrong.