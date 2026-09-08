Justin Monroe
Latest Stories
The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes
Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"
The Best Villains in Movie History
All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.
Anton Yelchin’s Friends Talk About His Secret Illness, Lurking, and Unconventional Celebrity
The new documentary “Love, Antosha” takes fans deep into the tragically short life of the “Star Trek” actor.
The Best TV Dramas of All Time
Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.
The 50 Best '80s Movies
From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.
The Story Behind 'Kicks,' the Coming-of-Age Movie Every Sneakerhead Needs to See
How a first-time director and three unknown actors (including the Notorious BIG's son) perfectly captured the gritty side of sneaker culture and the Bay.
Eric André Talks Pranking Celebrities, Run-Ins With Cops, and the Rappers Who Want to Kill Him
Ahead of the fourth season of his off-the-wall eponymous Adult Swim show, the comedian explains how he ratcheted up the provocation—and the body odor.
The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)
From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.
Tommy Chong, the Patron Saint of Stoners
With a new lease on life following his second bout with cancer, as well as a new cannabis line, the marijuana icon and activist isn’t close to burning out.
The Sober Reality of 'Drunk History'
A behind-the-scenes look at how the drunkest show on television keeps it together.
Oscar Isaac Drops Hints About 'Star Wars VII' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and Talks His Role in 'Ex Machina'
We spoke to "Ex Machina" star Oscar Isaac about humanity's destruction, Oscar snubs, and how he prepared for his upcoming films.
We Gave ‘Ex Machina’ Star Domhnall Gleeson a Test to Determine Whether He’s a Robot
Because it’s hard to tell if the star of the new sci-fi flick about artificial intelligence is human or just another celebrity android.
'Taken' and 'The Gunman' Director Pierre Morel Explains the Rise of the Old Man Action Heroes
What's up with all the aging action hero movies? 'The Gunman' director Pierre Morel attempts to explain.
Interview: 'It Follows' Writer-Director David Robert Mitchell and Star Maika Monroe Talk the Terrors of Sex and Death
"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell and star Maika Monroe talk the terrors of sex and death.
Interview: David Cronenberg Talks Hollywood's Repulsiveness and Why He's Excited About Filmmaking's Future
What does David Cronenberg think is the most repulsive part of Hollywood? And why is he excited about the future of filmmaking?
Nick Kroll Makes Sure the Ending of "Kroll Show" Doesn't Suck Like "Lost," Plus an Exclusive Clip
Nick Kroll talks the final season of "Kroll Show" and what's next for him.
Interview: Kevin Smith and the Stars of "Tusk" Talk the Horrific Walrus Suit and Johnny Depp's Crazy Performance
How did Kevin Smith design the horrific walrus costume in "Tusk" and what was it like for Justin Long to wear the damn thing?