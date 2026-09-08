Justin Monroe Portrait

Justin Monroe

Joined July 2014 | 327 posts
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Latest Stories

"Face Off" episode of 'Breaking Bad'

The 15 Best 'Breaking Bad' Episodes

Celebrate Breaking Bad Day with this look back at the 15 best episodes of 'Breaking Bad', including the iconic "Face Off"

Justin Monroe11 days ago
'Halloween'; baddest villains of all time

The Best Villains in Movie History

All good movies have a villain who you love to hate or hate to love. From Agent Smith to Michael Myers, here's the best movie villains of all time.

Justin Monroe1703 days ago
Anton Yelchin attends the "Fright Night" screening

Anton Yelchin’s Friends Talk About His Secret Illness, Lurking, and Unconventional Celebrity

The new documentary “Love, Antosha” takes fans deep into the tragically short life of the “Star Trek” actor.

Justin Monroe2578 days ago
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

The Best TV Dramas of All Time

Living in TV’s golden age is simultaneously exciting and stressful, thanks to the sheer amount of quality shows available for audiences to consume. So how exactly does someone figure out what they should watch? That’s where Complex comes in. Here are the best TV dramas of all time. Get these on your watch list.

Justin Monroe3025 days ago
50 best 80s movies platoon

The 50 Best '80s Movies

From the “Thriller” style special effects of “An American Werewolf in London” to “Ferris Bueller's Day Off”, here is our list of the best 80's movies.

Justin Monroe3135 days ago
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Kicks Movie

The Story Behind 'Kicks,' the Coming-of-Age Movie Every Sneakerhead Needs to See

How a first-time director and three unknown actors (including the Notorious BIG's son) perfectly captured the gritty side of sneaker culture and the Bay.

Justin Monroe3661 days ago
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Eric André Talks Pranking Celebrities, Run-Ins With Cops, and the Rappers Who Want to Kill Him

Ahead of the fourth season of his off-the-wall eponymous Adult Swim show, the comedian explains how he ratcheted up the provocation—and the body odor.

Justin Monroe3697 days ago
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The 40 Sexiest Movie Sex Scenes of All Time (For Sex)

From the car scene in 'Titanic' to the steamy threesome in 'The Dreamers', these are the 40 sexiest, hottest, seductive movie sex scenes filmed in Hollywood.

Justin Monroe3838 days ago

Tommy Chong, the Patron Saint of Stoners

With a new lease on life following his second bout with cancer, as well as a new cannabis line, the marijuana icon and activist isn’t close to burning out.

Justin Monroe3878 days ago
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The Sober Reality of 'Drunk History'

A behind-the-scenes look at how the drunkest show on television keeps it together.

Justin Monroe4036 days ago
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Oscar Isaac Drops Hints About 'Star Wars VII' and 'X-Men: Apocalypse' and Talks His Role in 'Ex Machina'

We spoke to "Ex Machina" star Oscar Isaac about humanity's destruction, Oscar snubs, and how he prepared for his upcoming films.

Justin Monroe4178 days ago
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We Gave ‘Ex Machina’ Star Domhnall Gleeson a Test to Determine Whether He’s a Robot

Because it’s hard to tell if the star of the new sci-fi flick about artificial intelligence is human or just another celebrity android.

Justin Monroe4180 days ago
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'Taken' and 'The Gunman' Director Pierre Morel Explains the Rise of the Old Man Action Heroes

What's up with all the aging action hero movies? 'The Gunman' director Pierre Morel attempts to explain.

Justin Monroe4199 days ago
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Interview: 'It Follows' Writer-Director David Robert Mitchell and Star Maika Monroe Talk the Terrors of Sex and Death

"It Follows" writer-director David Robert Mitchell and star Maika Monroe talk the terrors of sex and death.

Justin Monroe4203 days ago
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Interview: David Cronenberg Talks Hollywood's Repulsiveness and Why He's Excited About Filmmaking's Future

What does David Cronenberg think is the most repulsive part of Hollywood? And why is he excited about the future of filmmaking?

Justin Monroe4220 days ago
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Nick Kroll Makes Sure the Ending of "Kroll Show" Doesn't Suck Like "Lost," Plus an Exclusive Clip

Nick Kroll talks the final season of "Kroll Show" and what's next for him.

Justin Monroe4271 days ago
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Interview: Kevin Smith and the Stars of "Tusk" Talk the Horrific Walrus Suit and Johnny Depp's Crazy Performance

How did Kevin Smith design the horrific walrus costume in "Tusk" and what was it like for Justin Long to wear the damn thing?

Justin Monroe4381 days ago

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