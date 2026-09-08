Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Latest Stories
The Best Directors Right Now
From Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, here are the best directors in film right now.
18 Must-See Movies That Weren't Nominated for Oscars
The Oscars neglected a number of great films. Here's a look at the best of the snubbed, and where you can stream (or leave your house to watch) them right now.
The Death of the Movie Star
The rise and fall of movies stars in the last decade, including Jennifer Lawrence, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more.
Horror King James Ransone Recalls Shooting the Most Disgusting 'It Chapter Two' Scene
'It Chapter Two' star James Ransone talks improv with Bill Hader, his mysterious nickname, and the most disgusting scene he shot for 'It Chapter Two'.
There’s Only One King
Stephen King's classic Pet Sematary novel gets reimagined for a new generation to terrorize moviegoers with a tragic story of life, death and reanimation
The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever
From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.
The Rock Might Not Even Be the Real Star of His Own Movie
During a visit to the Atlanta set of ‘Rampage’, Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris share insight on how their gorilla co-star came to be and how The Rock saves the world once again.
Breaking Down Neymar’s Hair Evolution
As Neymar awaits his hotly anticipated PSG debut in the coming weeks, we're celebrating the soccer superstar’s iconic hair moments over the past six years.
'Game of Thrones' Style Wars: A Definitive Ranking of the Show's Most Stylish Characters
Who has the most steez of them all? We ranked the top eight most stylish characters from 'Game of Thrones.'
A “14/10” Interview With the Guy Behind the Amazing We Rate Dogs Twitter Account
We talked to the guy behind the best dog account on the Internet—We Rate Dogs.
Here’s Who We’d Cast In An All-Women ‘Fast & The Furious’
Taking notes from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters,’ here’s our dream squad for the ‘Furious’ franchise.
‘Moonlight’ Should Win Best Picture (But It Probably Won’t)
'Moonlight' isn’t just the best of the Best Picture nominees—it’s the best film of 2016, period.
The Women Who Directed 'XX' Are Ready to Scare the Crap Out of You
The women behind 'XX' talk horror, their favorite final girls and what terrifies them the most.
The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016
2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.
No Amount of Nostalgia Could Make a 2016 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Good
If a 'Gilmore Girls' superfan was embarassed by Netflix's 2016 reboot, that says it all.
The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016
From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.
The 50 Best Albums of 2016
The Best Albums of 2016 includes projects from Chance the Rapper to Anderson .Paak to Drake to Rihanna to Beyonce to Esperanza Spalding but who's No. 1?
15 Films That You'll Actually Want to Talk About Come Awards Season
Get ready to crush your office Oscar ballot pool.