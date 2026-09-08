Kristen Yoonsoo Kim Portrait

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim

Joined May 2015 | 435 posts
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Latest Stories

Best Movie Directors Right Now

The Best Directors Right Now

From Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, here are the best directors in film right now.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim2361 days ago
Two women stand next to an Oscar as they watch the Oscar Statues parade

18 Must-See Movies That Weren't Nominated for Oscars

The Oscars neglected a number of great films. Here's a look at the best of the snubbed, and where you can stream (or leave your house to watch) them right now.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim2414 days ago
The Death of the Movie Star

The Death of the Movie Star

The rise and fall of movies stars in the last decade, including Jennifer Lawrence, John Travolta, Arnold Schwarzenegger and many more.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim2495 days ago
James Ransone attends the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures "It Chapter Two"

Horror King James Ransone Recalls Shooting the Most Disgusting 'It Chapter Two' Scene

'It Chapter Two' star James Ransone talks improv with Bill Hader, his mysterious nickname, and the most disgusting scene he shot for 'It Chapter Two'.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim2570 days ago
Pet Sematary Lead 3

There’s Only One King

Stephen King's classic Pet Sematary novel gets reimagined for a new generation to terrorize moviegoers with a tragic story of life, death and reanimation

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim2731 days ago
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Disney Logo

The Best Disney Animated Movies Ever

From classics like 'Aladdin' & 'Lion King' to new animated films like 'Coco' & 'Moana,' here are the best Disney animated movies ever made.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim2801 days ago
Rampage Movie Scene

The Rock Might Not Even Be the Real Star of His Own Movie

During a visit to the Atlanta set of ‘Rampage’, Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris share insight on how their gorilla co-star came to be and how The Rock saves the world once again.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3095 days ago
Neymar's Best Hair Moments

Breaking Down Neymar’s Hair Evolution

As Neymar awaits his hotly anticipated PSG debut in the coming weeks, we're celebrating the soccer superstar’s iconic hair moments over the past six years.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3324 days ago
'Game of Thrones' Style Wars: A Definitive Ranking of the Show's Most Stylish Characters

'Game of Thrones' Style Wars: A Definitive Ranking of the Show's Most Stylish Characters

Who has the most steez of them all? We ranked the top eight most stylish characters from 'Game of Thrones.'

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3352 days ago
Dog Rates

A “14/10” Interview With the Guy Behind the Amazing We Rate Dogs Twitter Account

We talked to the guy behind the best dog account on the Internet—We Rate Dogs.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3437 days ago
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Fate of the Furious Ladies

Here’s Who We’d Cast In An All-Women ‘Fast & The Furious’

Taking notes from 2016’s ‘Ghostbusters,’ here’s our dream squad for the ‘Furious’ franchise.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3445 days ago
Moonlight Cast

‘Moonlight’ Should Win Best Picture (But It Probably Won’t)

'Moonlight' isn’t just the best of the Best Picture nominees—it’s the best film of 2016, period.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3494 days ago
XX

The Women Who Directed 'XX' Are Ready to Scare the Crap Out of You

The women behind 'XX' talk horror, their favorite final girls and what terrifies them the most.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3499 days ago
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The 25 Best TV Shows of 2016

2016 might have been terrible in general, but it was a great year for TV.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3564 days ago
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No Amount of Nostalgia Could Make a 2016 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Good

If a 'Gilmore Girls' superfan was embarassed by Netflix's 2016 reboot, that says it all.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3571 days ago
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The 20 Biggest Celebrity Fails of 2016

From Zac Efron to Mischa Barton to Chloë Grace Moretz: Delete your account—all of you.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3572 days ago
Best Albums 2016 Final

The 50 Best Albums of 2016

The Best Albums of 2016 includes projects from Chance the Rapper to Anderson .Paak to Drake to Rihanna to Beyonce to Esperanza Spalding but who's No. 1?

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3573 days ago
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15 Films That You'll Actually Want to Talk About Come Awards Season

Get ready to crush your office Oscar ballot pool.

Kristen Yoonsoo Kim3576 days ago

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