Eric D. Snider
Latest Stories
14 Directors Who Did Complete 180s Between Movies
Before 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' George Miller directed 'Happy Feet 2.'
Every Kevin Hart Movie Appearance, Ranked
We ranked every movie the comedian has appeared in (yes, that includes '40 Year Old Virgin').
"Literally Nothing Matters": Inside the Pitch Meeting for Vince Vaughn's "Unfinished Business"
A LOT of thought went into Vince Vaughn's new movie.
15 Ways "Parks and Recreation" Is Just Like "The Simpsons"
"Parks & Rec" owes a lot to "The Simpsons."
"The Wedding Ringer" Forgot to Be Funny
Kevin Hart did all he could to save "The Wedding Ringer," but he fell short.
The Christmastime Musical "Annie" is All Kinds of Tone-Deaf
Will the Jamie Foxx-led "Annie" remake leave you singing or cringing? Find out here.
"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" is the Frustrating Cash-Grab We've All Been Expecting
In the pantheon of gratuitous movie sequels, "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" will be legend.
10 Good Movies from 2014 That Made Less Than $1,000,000
Unsurprisingly, many of 2014's best movies earned less than $1 million at the box office.
No Joke: "Horrible Bosses 2" Is Not a Complete Waste of Time
Though it's unnecessary, "Horrible Bosses 2" is a reasonably funny diversion.
“Dumb and Dumber To” Peaks With the Sight of a Cat’s Butthole… Seriously
"Dumb and Dumber To" is all fart jokes, and little of anything else.
“The Theory of Everything” Turns Stephen Hawking’s Life Into Feel-Good Fluff
Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones' strong performances can't elevate the too-safe "The Theory of Everything."
What "Little House on the Prairie" Would've Looked Like in the Hands of Other Directors
What would a "Little House on the Prairie" movie directed by, say, Tarantino look like?
"Listen Up Philip" Star Jason Schwartzman on Sympathizing With Douchebags
The star of "Listen Up Philip" discusses working with Alex Ross Perry and being a rock star.
"Fight Club" at 15: Marla, Men's Rights, and the Internet
Fifteen years later, Fight Club has moved into a new territory that we know very well: the Internet.
Jeremy Renner Remembers That He Can Actually Act in "Kill the Messenger"
If you haven't heard of this movie, that's too bad, because it's actually worth the small fortune for a ticket.
“Annabelle” Gives Creepy Doll Movie Spinoffs a Better Name Than You’d Expect
Don't second-guess making this film a part of your weekend plans. It's not perfect, but it's worth it.
Telluride 2014: "Foxcatcher" Will Make Oscar Nominees Out of Steve Carell and Channing Tatum
Bennett Miller's exceptional based-on-real-life drama is arguably the highlight of the Telluride Film Festival.