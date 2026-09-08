Eric D. Snider Portrait

Eric D. Snider

Joined July 2014 | 30 posts
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead

14 Directors Who Did Complete 180s Between Movies

Before 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' George Miller directed 'Happy Feet 2.'

Eric D. Snider4138 days ago
Not Available Lead

Every Kevin Hart Movie Appearance, Ranked

We ranked every movie the comedian has appeared in (yes, that includes '40 Year Old Virgin').

Eric D. Snider4146 days ago
Not Available Lead

"Literally Nothing Matters": Inside the Pitch Meeting for Vince Vaughn's "Unfinished Business"

A LOT of thought went into Vince Vaughn's new movie.

Eric D. Snider4213 days ago
Not Available Lead

15 Ways "Parks and Recreation" Is Just Like "The Simpsons"

"Parks & Rec" owes a lot to "The Simpsons."

Eric D. Snider4229 days ago
Not Available Lead

"The Wedding Ringer" Forgot to Be Funny

Kevin Hart did all he could to save "The Wedding Ringer," but he fell short.

Eric D. Snider4262 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

The Christmastime Musical "Annie" is All Kinds of Tone-Deaf

Will the Jamie Foxx-led "Annie" remake leave you singing or cringing? Find out here.

Eric D. Snider4290 days ago
Not Available Lead

"The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" is the Frustrating Cash-Grab We've All Been Expecting

In the pantheon of gratuitous movie sequels, "The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies" will be legend.

Eric D. Snider4292 days ago
Not Available Lead

10 Good Movies from 2014 That Made Less Than $1,000,000

Unsurprisingly, many of 2014's best movies earned less than $1 million at the box office.

Eric D. Snider4294 days ago
Not Available Lead

No Joke: "Horrible Bosses 2" Is Not a Complete Waste of Time

Though it's unnecessary, "Horrible Bosses 2" is a reasonably funny diversion.

Eric D. Snider4313 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

“Dumb and Dumber To” Peaks With the Sight of a Cat’s Butthole… Seriously

"Dumb and Dumber To" is all fart jokes, and little of anything else.

Eric D. Snider4325 days ago
Not Available Lead

“The Theory of Everything” Turns Stephen Hawking’s Life Into Feel-Good Fluff

Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones' strong performances can't elevate the too-safe "The Theory of Everything."

Eric D. Snider4332 days ago
Not Available Lead

What "Little House on the Prairie" Would've Looked Like in the Hands of Other Directors

What would a "Little House on the Prairie" movie directed by, say, Tarantino look like?

Eric D. Snider4341 days ago
Not Available Lead

"Listen Up Philip" Star Jason Schwartzman on Sympathizing With Douchebags

The star of "Listen Up Philip" discusses working with Alex Ross Perry and being a rock star.

Eric D. Snider4353 days ago
Not Available Lead

"Fight Club" at 15: Marla, Men's Rights, and the Internet

Fifteen years later, Fight Club has moved into a new territory that we know very well: the Internet.

Eric D. Snider4356 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead

Jeremy Renner Remembers That He Can Actually Act in "Kill the Messenger"

If you haven't heard of this movie, that's too bad, because it's actually worth the small fortune for a ticket.

Eric D. Snider4360 days ago
Not Available Lead

“Annabelle” Gives Creepy Doll Movie Spinoffs a Better Name Than You’d Expect

Don't second-guess making this film a part of your weekend plans. It's not perfect, but it's worth it.

Eric D. Snider4367 days ago

Telluride 2014: "Foxcatcher" Will Make Oscar Nominees Out of Steve Carell and Channing Tatum

Bennett Miller's exceptional based-on-real-life drama is arguably the highlight of the Telluride Film Festival.

Eric D. Snider4397 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App