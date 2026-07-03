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Chelsea Football Club logo featuring a blue lion holding a staff, surrounded by a circular border with red roses and footballs.
Sports

Roc Nation Sports and Chelsea FC Announce Partnership to Boost US Fanfare

The brands will intersect cultural storytelling and strategy with sports-led efforts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams64 days ago
Dez Bryant and Jerry Jones
Sports

Roc Nation Sports Responds to Jerry Jones' Claims About Dez Bryant Negotations

“The claim that Mr. Carter or Roc Nation representative did not return a call from Jerry Jones is not only a false statement, but it’s also a comical one.”

Trey Alston348 days ago
roc nation school campus
Life

Roc Nation School Partners With JPMorgan Chase for New Financial Health Course‌

“It’s absolutely vital that we equip our students with a versatile array of tools and resources to thrive both inside and outside the classroom,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said when detailing the new course.

Trace William Cowen1011 days ago
Music

DJ Khaled Tapped as Ryder Cup Ambassador as Part of Roc Nation Sports Deal

DJ Khaled is again expanding his love of golf with a new Ryder Cup role. In July, his We the Best Foundation is hosting its first Golf Classic event.

Trace William Cowen1117 days ago
siya kolisi is seen at an event
Pop Culture

Exclusive: ‘RISE: The Siya Kolisi Story’ Documentary to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The new documentary tells the inspiring story of history-making rugby star Siya Kolisi.

Trace William Cowen1150 days ago
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Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

Jalen Rose & Danny Green Talk 'Last Dance,' NBA Return, and MJ/LeBron: Listen to Ep. 27 'Load Management'

ESPN personality Jalen Rose and Lakers guard Danny Green joined the Load Management podcast to chat about their Puma ties, "The Last Dance," and more.

Complex Sports2250 days ago
Load Management April 2020 Updated Logo
Sports

LaVar Ball Talks LaMelo, Status of BBB, Michael Jordan, and More: Listen to Ep. 26 of 'Load Management'

LaVar Ball, the head honcho of Big Baller Brand, discussed where he wants his son LaMelo Ball to play in the NBA and why the family joined Roc Nation Sports.

Complex Sports2257 days ago
The Ball brothers
Sports

Lonzo, LaMelo, and LiAngelo Ball Planning to Sign With JAY-Z's Roc Nation Sports

LaMelo Ball's manager Jermaine Jackson told ESPN that the move was a "family decision."

Xavier Hamilton2272 days ago
A view of the 100 year NFL logo
Life

Why the NFL Is Being Criticized for Its Botham Jean PSA

Last week, the NFL and Roc Nation released its latest 'Everyone's Child' message.

Xavier Hamilton2364 days ago
Roger Goodell and Jay Z
Music

Bryan-Michael Cox Claims JAY-Z Told Jermaine Dupri to Turn Down NFL Deal Less Than a Year Ago

JAY-Z's NFL partnership that will see him be the league's "live music entertainment strategist" has certainly sparked a number of publicly-aired opinions.

Gavin Evans2524 days ago
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jay z nfl team owner
Sports

JAY-Z Will Reportedly Become Part Owner of NFL Team

The news arrives just days after JAY announced his partnership with the league.

Joshua Espinoza2527 days ago
jay z
Sports

NFL Partners With JAY-Z and Roc Nation

A press conference is reportedly scheduled for Wednesday.

Xavier Hamilton2530 days ago
Daniel Franco celebrates his win against Marcelo Gallardo during their Featherweight bout.
Sports

JAY-Z, Roc Nation Sports Ask for Boxer's Brain Injury Lawsuit to Be Dismissed

A hearing on the motion is set for Sept. 20.

Jose Martinez2549 days ago
Maxo Kream "Still" Video
Music

Maxo Kream Drops "Still" Video, Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

The track will land on Maxo's upcoming project, 'Brandon Banks.'

Joshua Espinoza2576 days ago
kyrie irving not impressed
Sports

Kyrie Irving Posts Cryptic Instagram Amid Reports He's Opting Out of Contract (UPDATE)

The clip was posted just hours after it was reported that the 27-year-old will be testing his luck in free agency.

Kyle Shokeye2592 days ago
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Daniel Franco
Sports

Retired Boxer Sues JAY-Z and Roc Nation Sports Over Brain Injuries

Daniel Franco claims the management agency forced him to fight without medical clearance.

Joshua Espinoza2613 days ago

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