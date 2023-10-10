Roc Nation School Partners With JPMorgan Chase for New Financial Health Course‌

“It’s absolutely vital that we equip our students with a versatile array of tools and resources to thrive both inside and outside the classroom,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said when detailing the new course.

Oct 10, 2023
Video via Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment

Roc Nation and JPMorgan Chase have partnered on a new financial health course for the 2023/2024 school year at Long Island University (LIU).

In a statement, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said it was “absolutely vital” to ensure students are given a chance to succeed “both inside and outside the classroom.”

The course aims to help facilitate this by bringing together the resources of the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU and JPMorgan Chase for a 16-week course at the Brooklyn campus.

“With the addition of JPMorgan Chase’s financial health course, students will be poised to make stronger and more informed financial decisions in a way that can profoundly shape the trajectory of their lives and careers," Perez said in a press release.

In addition to partnering with Roc Nation on the course, JPMorgan Chase is also putting up $115,000 that will go toward a school scholarship program. 

For more information on the Roc Nation School's courses, see here.

