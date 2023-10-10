Roc Nation School Partners With JPMorgan Chase for New Financial Health Course‌

Roc Nation and JPMorgan Chase have partnered on a new financial health course for the 2023/2024 school year at Long Island University (LIU).

In a statement, Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said it was “absolutely vital” to ensure students are given a chance to succeed “both inside and outside the classroom.”

The course aims to help facilitate this by bringing together the resources of the Roc Nation School of Music, Sports & Entertainment at LIU and JPMorgan Chase for a 16-week course at the Brooklyn campus.

“With the addition of JPMorgan Chase’s financial health course, students will be poised to make stronger and more informed financial decisions in a way that can profoundly shape the trajectory of their lives and careers," Perez said in a press release.