Rocawear

Rocawear was founded in 1999 by Damon Dash and Jay-Z, capturing the energy of New York's hip-hop scene with its bold logo and oversized graphics that became synonymous with early 2000s streetwear. The brand carved a unique space by channeling the raw spirit of urban culture into fashion. More than just apparel, Rocawear became a visual anthem for a generation, influencing not only artists but also the fans who embraced its authentic ties to the city’s music and lifestyle. Its lasting presence owes to this deep cultural connection and status of its founder Jay-Z, continuously evolving while staying true to its roots in hip-hop heritage.

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Black Owned Streetwear Brands
Style

Why Is There a Lack of Black Ownership in Streetwear?

While ownership within the fashion business is hard for everyone, Black brands & designers find it harder to achieve ownership in streetwear. Here’s why.

Aria Hughes1974 days ago
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Style

Damon Dash Talks Rocawear, Buying Back Rachel Roy, and New Streaming Service

Damon Dash has a new and improved streaming service, DDTV, a shopping network, and big plans for the Rachel Roy brand.

Aria Hughes2659 days ago
jay z friends lead getty kevin mazur
Music

A Rundown of All the Friends JAY-Z Shouts Out on "Friends"

On the sixth track of JAY-Z's collaborative album with Beyoncé, 'Everything Is Love,' he takes the opportunity to shout out a series of extended family members and Roc Nation affiliates.

Eric Skelton2950 days ago
Dame Dash
Music

Dame Dash on Kanye: 'I Think It's Very Clear That There's an Imbalance'

Dame also discussed the recent Jay Z x Rocawear legal drama.

Joshua Espinoza2990 days ago
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Music

Jay Z's Lawyer Calls SEC's Demands to Meet Him 'In Person for an Unlimited Period of Time' a 'Celebrity Hunt'

The SEC continues to push for a lengthy commitment from Jay Z for further testimony into the Iconix Brand Group's financial investigation.

NoraGrayceOrosz2992 days ago
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Music

SEC Subpoenas Jay Z to Testify in Iconix Fraud Investigation

Jay has just been issued a third subpoena to testify in an investigation into Iconix Brand Group, which his reps claim he has absolutely nothing to do with.

Marco Margaritoff2996 days ago
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Style

Rocawear Accused of Stealing Designs From Independent Band (UPDATED)

An independent band called Marshstepper has accused clothing company Rocawear of stealing its designs.

Chris Mench3580 days ago
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Style

Justine Skye Is the Face of Rocawear's New Women's Line

The young singer is on the come up.

Joshua Espinoza3963 days ago
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Style

25 Rapper-Owned Clothing Lines, Ranked From Worst to Best

These days, plenty of rappers have their own brands. Here's the ultimate ranking of how they stack up.

Angel Diaz4111 days ago
Style

Rocawear Gets Catfished With Nev Schulman

Rocawear has tapped Catfish documentarian Nev Schulman to model the fall collection.

Gregory Babcock4435 days ago
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Style

Jay-Z's Rocawear Gets Sued for an Unpaid $450,000 Bill

The Roc is in the collections agency building.

James Harris4782 days ago
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Style

Zombie Boy Models for Rocawear Spring/Summer 2013 Campaign

Meet the new face of the label.

Karizza Sanchez4981 days ago
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Music

Jay-Z's Rocawear Partners With New York Yankees

Jay-Z and the Yanks connect.

Matt Cole5209 days ago
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Style

Video: Jay-Z Stars In Rocawear’s First Ever TV Commercial, “Marcy to Barclays”

Jigga man promotes the new Spring 2012 collection.

Teofilo Killip5218 days ago

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