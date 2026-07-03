Roc Marciano

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Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Says He Wants to See a Documentary About Ka’s Life

The Academy Award winner called the late rapper an "extraordinary emcee."

Jaelani Turner-Williams513 days ago
Roc Marciano and the Alchemist
Music

Roc Marciano and The Alchemist Share New Album 'The Skeleton Key'

This is their second album together following 2022's 'Elephant Man's Bones.'

Trey Alston580 days ago
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Music

Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Paint a Masterpiece on ‘The Elephant Man’s Bones’

Crime rap is what Roc Marciano and The Alchemist excel at, and this album is their tour de force. Here's our review of 'The Elephant Man's Bones.'

Angel Diaz1414 days ago
Roc Marciano and The Alchemist "Deja Vu"
Music

Roc Marciano and The Alchemist Share New Single and Video "Deja Vu"

Fresh off announcing their forthcoming collaborative album 'The Elephant Man's Bones,' Roc Marciano and The Alchemist return with their new offering "Deja Vu."

Brad Callas1434 days ago
Cover art for Action Bronson album 'Cocodrillo Turbo'
Music

Action Bronson Drops 'Cocodrillo Turbo' f/ Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, and More

Action Bronson has returned with his new album 'Cocodrillo Turbo,' which features appearances from Conway The Machine, Roc Marciano, and others.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1540 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Flee Lord and Mephux Drop "Final Four" f/ Conway the Machine, Roc Marciano, and Trae tha Truth

Flee Lord and Mephux are teaming up to release 'Pray for the Evil III' featuring Conway the Machine, Fat Joe, Roc Marciano, and more next week.

Jordan Rose1542 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Nicholas Craven Connects With Roc Marciano for "1000 Mile Stare"

The dynamic duo of Nicholas Craven and Roc Marciano have returned with their latest collab '1000 Mile Stare,' a joint full of lo-fi soulful looping.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1737 days ago
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Music

Premiere: Flee Lord and Roc Marciano Share "Trim the Fat" f/ Stove God Cooks

Flee Lord and Roc Marciano have teamed up for a full-length collaborative project, and today, they’ve shared the first single featuring Stove God Cooks.

Joe Price1801 days ago
Lloyd Banks — 'The Course of the Inevitable'
Music

Lloyd Banks Shares New Album 'The Course of the Inevitable' f/ Styles P, Benny The Butcher, and More

G-Unit’s prodigal son, Lloyd Banks, made his highly anticipated return on Friday with his first album since 2010, 'The Course of the Inevitable.'

Xavier Hamilton1869 days ago
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Music

The Best Rap Verses of 2020

From Che Noir to Freddie Gibbs, these artists delivered excellent verses this year. These are the 30 best rap verses of 2020, ranked.

Jessica Mckinney2026 days ago
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Music

Watch Roc Marciano's Video for "Garbage Pal Kids"

Roc Marciano has released the second video from his 'Mt. Marci' album, titled "Garbage Pal Kids." The video follows the visuals for "Downtown 81."

tara mahadevan2050 days ago
Best Albums of 2020
Music

The Best Albums of 2020

This year was highlighted by projects from artists like the Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Megan Thee Stallion. These are the 50 best albums of 2020.

Jessica Mckinney2054 days ago
Roc Marciano "Downtown 81" video
Music

Roc Marciano Drops Video for New Song "Downtown 81"

The track appears on the NYC rapper's newly released album, 'Mt. Marci,' which includes appearances by Schoolboy Q, Action Bronson, Trent Truce, and more.

Joshua Espinoza2063 days ago
Julian Berman
Style

How Reggieknow Paved a Way for Kanye West and Virgil Abloh

Reggieknow is the pioneering Black creative who has collaborated with Virgil Abloh, Kanye West, Union's Chris Gibbs, and more.

Lei Takanashi2088 days ago

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