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Rocawear is the clothing label co-founded by Jay-Z and Dame Dash in 1999 that helped prove rappers could build and own fashion empires on their own terms.Mike DeStefano
With Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows set to kick off this weekend, here is a ranking of his best verses, picked from solo studio albums, remixes, radio freestyles, and other classic ephemera from his dense catalog of music.Frazier Tharpe
Jay-Z will play Reasonable Doubt and The Blueprint in entirety during the three nights he will be performing at Yankee Stadium. What else do you need to know? We got you covered with a number of stories that breakdown his impact.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Jay-Z had an album's worth of bangers before ever dropping 'Reasonable Doubt.'Jesse Serwer