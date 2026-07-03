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Black and white photo of a young Jay-Z from 1996 era, this is when he was getting ready to release Reasonable Doubt.
Music

Why Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt' is Better Than 'The Blueprint'

With the 30-year anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' and Jay-Z celebrating that album and 'Blueprint' at Yankee Stadium, we make the case why the debut reigns supreme.

Abe Beame21 days ago
The making of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt'
Music

The Making of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt,' According to One of the Studio Engineers

Dexter Thibou was an assistant engineer at D&D Studios during the recording of Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt.' Decades later, this is what he remembers.

Ross Scarano21 days ago
Jay-Z with an afro and sunglasses holds a microphone, bathed in green light.
Music

How Jay-Z Pulled Off His Roots Picnic Performance, According to Co-Musical Director Adam Blackstone

Adam Blackstone, the co-musical director behind Roots Picnic, breaks down how Jay-Z pulled off the performance of the year.

Dimas Sanfiorenzo43 days ago
Two images: Left shows Dame Dash in sunglasses and a green jacket against a brick wall. Right shows Drake performing on stage with a microphone.
Music

Dame Dash Believes Drake 'Can Beat' Jay-Z, But Not Kendrick Lamar: 'I Know That for a Fact'

Dame claims he wasn't impressed with his former Roc-A-Fella partner's headlines-making freestyle.

Trace William Cowen44 days ago
Four men are in the image: Pharrell Williams, Kanye West, Jay-Z, and Timbaland. Jay-Z is holding a microphone. These are the producers who work the best with Jay-Z
Music

Jay-Z's Greatest Producer Pairings: Ranking The Beatmakers Who Bring Out the Best in Hov

From DJ Premier (who worked on 'Reasonable Doubt') to Kanye West (who helmed 'The Blueprint') here are the producers who have brought out the best in Hov.

Al Shipley47 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Dame Dash and Dee the General attend Stoop Talk With Dame Dash on May 17, 2023 in New York City. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Jay-Z attends the 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Dame Dash Recalls Competing With Jay-Z for Aaliyah: ‘We’re Both Throwing In Our Bid’

The music executive recalled wanting to "smash" the late singer, not expecting to fall in love.

Jaelani Turner-Williams50 days ago
(L-R) Jay-Z and Dame Dash.
Music

Dame Dash Believes 'Nobody Gives a F*ck' About Jay-Z's 'Reasonable Doubt'

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder has shared his thoughts on the impact and relevance of Hov's debut album.

Mark Elibert76 days ago
(L-R) Kanye West, Dame Dash and Jay-Z.
Music

Dame Dash Believes Kanye West 'Destroys' Jay-Z When It Comes to Catalog

Do you agree with the former Roc-A-Fella Records mogul — does Ye have the edge on Hov?

Will Lavin76 days ago
(L-R) Dame Dash and Cam'ron.
Music

Dame Dash Challenges Cam’ron to a Teeth-Off: 'I Bet My Dentist Has More Ferraris Than Yours'

The Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder also took aim at Killa's sportscasting career, declaring that "fly n***as don't talk about sweaty men."

Will Lavin83 days ago
Three images of Jay-Z in different styles and outfits, including sunglasses and a varsity jacket, with a blue halftone effect.
Music

The 100 Best Jay-Z Songs

From crossover anthems like “Big Pimpin’” to ruthless diss tracks like “The Takeover,” Jay-Z has more great songs than he has problems. These are his absolute best.

Andrew Barber90 days ago
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A collage of Jay-Z in various styles and outfits, showcasing his evolution over time. Each Jay-Z represents a different era and album, from Reasonable Doubt to Blueprint.
Music

Jay-Z's Albums, Ranked From Worst To Best

From 'Reasonable Doubt' to 'The Blueprint', which Jay-Z album is his best? We settle the debate in our ranking of his discography.

Insanul Ahmed98 days ago
Between 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint,' Jay-Z was already establishing himself one of hip-hop's style icons and business moguls.
Style

Jay-Z's Blueprint: A Style Evolution Without Doubt

A look back at the period that the Roc-A-Fella chain and Rocawear were born, when Jay-Z laid the foundation to be one of hip-hop's biggest style icons.

Vikki Tobak109 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a Rocawear jacket and beanie, sitting against a dark background. He has created two of the best rap albums of all time, 'Reasonable Doubt' and 'The Blueprint.'
Music

Why Jay-Z's 'The Blueprint' Is Better Than 'Reasonable Doubt'

Jay-Z is doing two concerts at Yankee Stadium—one celebrating 'Reasonable Doubt,' the other celebrating 'The Blueprint.' But which album is better?"

Insanul Ahmed119 days ago
Jay-Z, wearing sunglasses, a beanie, and a coat stands in a crowded stadium, placing his hand on his chest. He has had many different names over the years.
Music

Every Name JAŸ-Z Has Ever Gone By—and What Each One Means

The dot, the dash, and now the umlaut: JAŸ-Z's name changes have always served a purpose.

Will Schube119 days ago

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