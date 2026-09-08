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Angel Diaz

Joined May 2016 | 80 posts
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Giannis Antetokounmpo; Kobe Bryant; Michael Jordan; Larry Bird; Kevin Durant

The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked

Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.

Angel Diaz202 days ago
rap media pioneers complex

Hip-Hop Media Pioneers

Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.

Angel Diaz1260 days ago
Drake Hip-Hop Personas Lead Image

The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On

A look back at all of the times Drake has dressed like his favorite rappers, from Cam'ron's pink fur at the Apollo to rocking Pharrell's old chains.

Angel Diaz1329 days ago
bestalbums2022endofyearleadimage

The Best Albums of 2022

These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.

Angel Diaz1386 days ago
hurricanegobityoutubescreenshottwo

Hurricane G’s Voice Will Live On

Def Squad’s first lady, Nuyorican rapper Hurricane G, passed away this weekend. We take a look back at her underrated, yet groundbreaking career.

Angel Diaz1408 days ago
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Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Paint a Masterpiece on ‘The Elephant Man’s Bones’

Crime rap is what Roc Marciano and The Alchemist excel at, and this album is their tour de force. Here's our review of 'The Elephant Man's Bones.'

Angel Diaz1476 days ago
10 Most Influential NBA Players 2022 Non W

The 10 Most Influential Players in NBA History

These 10 players— like Magic, Steph, MJ, Wilt, &amp; LeBron—have left their mark on &amp; off the court in ways other players can't match spanning the NBA's 75 seasons.

Angel Diaz1549 days ago
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The Best Rap Verses of 2021

Who had the best rap verse of 2021? From Nicki Minaj's "Fractions" to André 3000's "Life of the Party" verse, we rank the 40 best rap verses of the year.

Angel Diaz1723 days ago
Best Movies of 2021 Best Films of the Year

The Best Movies of 2021

From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Dune’ to ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ these are the best movies of 2021 released in theaters and popular streaming services.

Angel Diaz1724 days ago
Karol G homecoming performance

A Historic Weekend in Colombia For Karol G, Queen of Medellín

We went to Medellín, Colombia for Karol G’s massive homecoming performance at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Here’s what happened during the historic weekend.

Angel Diaz1744 days ago
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Complex's Best Albums of 2021 list.

The Best Albums of 2021

Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&amp;B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.

Angel Diaz1751 days ago
Kyler Murray Cardinals Panthers 2019

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 8

Week 8 of the NFL season is here. This week is packed with intriguing matchups, and as always, the Complex Sports team is picking each and every game.

Angel Diaz1785 days ago
Lamar Jackson

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 7

We're somehow already through seven weeks of the NFL season and the action isn't slowing down anytime soon. We're back with picks for every game this week.

Angel Diaz1792 days ago
Top 50 NBA Players Rankings

Ranking the 50 Best Players in the NBA

TKTK

Angel Diaz1794 days ago
Justin Herbert Chargers Dolphins 2020

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 6

The NFL season is rolling along and the action isn't slowing down at all. As we arrive at our week 6 matchups, we have our predictions for every game this week.

Angel Diaz1799 days ago
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Josh Allen Bills Chiefs AFC Championship Game 2021

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 5

We're already to week 5 of the NFL season and the picks aren't stopping. Check out the Complex Sports picks for every single NFL game this week.

Angel Diaz1806 days ago
Tom Brady Bill Belichick Patriots Jets 2017

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 4

We're back for another week of crazy NFL action. The Complex Sports team is predicting the winners of every single week 4 NFL game going down this weekend.

Angel Diaz1813 days ago
Tom Brady takes the field prior to facing the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 3

Weeks 1 and 2 are in the books and we're onto week 3 of the NFL season with full picks and predictions for every single game from the Complex Sports team.

Angel Diaz1820 days ago

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