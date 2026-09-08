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The 30 Best NBA Players of All Time, Ranked
Jordan. LeBron. Kobe. The definitive GOAT list is here, ranking the NBA's greatest players ever.
Hip-Hop Media Pioneers
Whether it's radio turned TV personality Wendy Williams, or Stress magazine founder like Alan Ket, these pioneers shaped how we tell stories about hip-hop.
The Talented Mr. Drizzy: Every Hip-Hop Persona Drake Has Put On
A look back at all of the times Drake has dressed like his favorite rappers, from Cam'ron's pink fur at the Apollo to rocking Pharrell's old chains.
The Best Albums of 2022
These are Complex's top 50 albums of the year, from Drake and 21 Savage's 'Her Loss,' to Sudan Archives' 'Natural Brown Prom Queen,' Bad Bunny, and more.
Hurricane G’s Voice Will Live On
Def Squad’s first lady, Nuyorican rapper Hurricane G, passed away this weekend. We take a look back at her underrated, yet groundbreaking career.
Roc Marciano & The Alchemist Paint a Masterpiece on ‘The Elephant Man’s Bones’
Crime rap is what Roc Marciano and The Alchemist excel at, and this album is their tour de force. Here's our review of 'The Elephant Man's Bones.'
The 10 Most Influential Players in NBA History
These 10 players— like Magic, Steph, MJ, Wilt, & LeBron—have left their mark on & off the court in ways other players can't match spanning the NBA's 75 seasons.
The Best Rap Verses of 2021
Who had the best rap verse of 2021? From Nicki Minaj's "Fractions" to André 3000's "Life of the Party" verse, we rank the 40 best rap verses of the year.
The Best Movies of 2021
From ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Dune’ to ‘The Matrix Resurrections,’ these are the best movies of 2021 released in theaters and popular streaming services.
A Historic Weekend in Colombia For Karol G, Queen of Medellín
We went to Medellín, Colombia for Karol G’s massive homecoming performance at Estadio Atanasio Girardot. Here’s what happened during the historic weekend.
The Best Albums of 2021
Here are Complex's picks for the best albums of 2021, ranging from Hip-Hop and R&B to Pop. Find out which if your favorite project is the top album of the year.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 8
Week 8 of the NFL season is here. This week is packed with intriguing matchups, and as always, the Complex Sports team is picking each and every game.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 7
We're somehow already through seven weeks of the NFL season and the action isn't slowing down anytime soon. We're back with picks for every game this week.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 6
The NFL season is rolling along and the action isn't slowing down at all. As we arrive at our week 6 matchups, we have our predictions for every game this week.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 5
We're already to week 5 of the NFL season and the picks aren't stopping. Check out the Complex Sports picks for every single NFL game this week.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 4
We're back for another week of crazy NFL action. The Complex Sports team is predicting the winners of every single week 4 NFL game going down this weekend.
Predicting Who Will Win Every NFL Game for Week 3
Weeks 1 and 2 are in the books and we're onto week 3 of the NFL season with full picks and predictions for every single game from the Complex Sports team.