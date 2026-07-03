Ricky Martin

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People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 30: (L-R) Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin attend the GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California.
Music

Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin Share Embrace After Super Bowl LX Halftime Show

Martin said he felt a "tsunami of emotions" after his surprise performance during the halftime show.

Jaelani Turner-Williams158 days ago
Bad Bunny in a white outfit with the number 64, wearing a headset, stands smiling in a stadium with a blurred crowd in the background.
Music

Bad Bunny Super Bowl LX Halftime Show: Watch His Electrifying Performance Now

The Puerto Rican superstar follows up his big night at the 2026 Grammys with a much-anticipated Super Bowl set.

Trace William Cowen158 days ago
Ricky Martin Playfully Calls Out OnlyFans Star Mario Salvador 'We've Never Met'
Music

Ricky Martin Playfully Calls Out OnlyFans Star Mario Salvador: 'We've Never Even Met'

'Who knows if someday, but not yet,' Martin said in the comments.

Bernadette Giacomazzo212 days ago
Bad Bunny
Music

Bad Bunny Shows Support for Kamala Harris After Comedian Calls Puerto Rico a ‘Floating Island of Garbage’ at Trump Rally

Benito took to his Instagram Story to reshare Harris' plans for his home country.

tara mahadevan627 days ago
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Man in grey suit smiling, seated in a TV studio
Music

Ricky Martin Says Father Urged Him to Come Out to His Fans

The 52-year-old singer revealed his sexual orientation to the public in 2010.

tara mahadevan847 days ago
Music

The Internet Reacts To Enrique Iglesias' Singing At Canadian Shows: "Really Bad"

People were shocked at his poor vocal performance during hits like "I Like It" and "Hero."

Louis Pavlakos994 days ago
Ricky Martin is seen having his photo taken at an event
Music

New Sexual Assault Complaint Reportedly Filed Against Ricky Martin by ‘Troubled’ Nephew, Attorney Responds

The same individual was reported to have been sued by Ricky Martin earlier this month for extortion after allegedly continuing to harass the singer.

Trace William Cowen1404 days ago
Ricky Martin is pictured at a red carpet event
Music

Ricky Martin Files $20 Million Extortion Lawsuit Against ‘Maladjusted’ Nephew

In the lawsuit, revealed this week, Martin's legal team says that the nephew has continued to harass the singer even after dropping his allegations.

Trace William Cowen1408 days ago
Ricky Martin performs at Cannes Gala 2022
Music

Ricky Martin Performs at Hollywood Bowl After Nephew Drops Allegations of Sexual Abuse

Just a day after Ricky Martin’s nephew withdrew his harassment claims against the singer, Martin performed at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles Friday night.

Brad Callas1454 days ago
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Singer Ricky Martin during the amfAR Cannes Gala 2022
Music

Ricky Martin Reportedly Facing Prison Time Over Incest and Domestic Abuse Allegations (UPDATE)

Martin's accuser has reportedly been identified as his 21-year-old nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. He's scheduled to appear in court next week.

Joshua Espinoza1462 days ago
Ricky Martin attends the amfAR Gala Cannes 2022
Music

Ricky Martin Faces Domestic Violence Restraining Order in Puerto Rico

Police say a judge granted the restraining order on Friday. The petitioner's identity is unknown, but outlets report they dated Martin for seven months.

Joshua Espinoza1475 days ago
A logo for the National Recording Registry is pictured
Music

Wu-Tang Clan, A Tribe Called Quest, and Alicia Keys Albums Added to National Recording Registry

Each year, works are selected by the Library of Congress based on their status of being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

Trace William Cowen1556 days ago
rih
Style

Rihanna Shares Trailer and Reveals Performance Lineup for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (UPDATE)

The latest Savage X Fenty Show experience from Rihanna hits Amazon Prime worldwide on Sept. 24 and includes a star-studded cast of performers.

Trace William Cowen1768 days ago
sisqo thong song
Music

Majority of Sisqó’s “Thong Song” Publishing Owned by Writer of "Livin’ La Vida Loca"

Most of Sisqó's 2000 hit "Thong Song" is owned by "Livin' La Vida Loca" writer Desmond Child because of his insistence on using a lyric from the song.

tara mahadevan1967 days ago
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farruko
Music

Watch Farruko's New Video for "La Tóxica"

Farruko has released a new single and video titled "La Tóxica." He released his album 'Gangalee' last year, and has worked with Ricky Martin and more.

tara mahadevan2183 days ago
residente
Life

Residente on Puerto Rico's Rocky Relationship With the U.S. | Complex News Presents

Residente also discussed his recent collaboration with Bad Bunny and Ricky Martin.

Trace William Cowen2438 days ago
ricky martin bad bunny
Life

Ricky Martin Joins Thousands in Puerto Rico Protesting Against Gov. Ricardo Rosselló

Rosselló has resisted calls for his resignation ever since his highly offensive text messages surfaced. 

Hannah Lifshutz2551 days ago

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