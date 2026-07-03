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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Reportedly Rekindled Their Romance
Sources say that the couple, who first dated from 2015 to 2016, are taking things slow.
Alex Ocho2 days ago
Music
Ariana Grande Suggests Reunion With Ex Ricky Alvarez In 'Thank U, Next' Lyric Change
The pop star has left fans wondering if she and her ex are back on after a performance on her 33rd birthday.
Jaelani Turner-Williams20 days ago