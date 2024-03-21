Ricky Martin Says Father Urged Him to Come Out to His Fans

Ricky Martin’s father urged him to reveal his sexuality to his fans.

The “Livin' La Vida Loca” singer shared the story on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live, telling the host that his father, Enrique, emboldened him to be his most authentic self.

But not everyone was so encouraging. Martin revealed that his team advised him to keep his sexuality a secret. "'This is gonna be the end of your career,'" he shared what he was told, per People. "'You don't have to tell the world. Your friends know, your family know. Why do you need to stand in front of the camera and talk about it?'"

But the 52-year-old’s father thought much differently, particularly after Martin welcomed his twin boys, Matteo and Valentino, in 2008 via surrogate.

"He said, 'What are you gonna [do], teach your kids to lie? You gotta be open. You gotta go out... I want to help you. How can we do this?'" Martin said. "And I'm like, 'All right, Dad, I'm working on it. Gimme a second. I don't know how. I don't know if it's through an interview. I don't know if I want to write a letter and tweet it. I don't know. Gimme a break. It'll come.'"