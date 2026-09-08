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Reshma B

Joined July 2014 | 7 posts
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Latest Stories

Jimmy Cliff wearing a patterned hat sings into a microphone while playing an acoustic guitar.

How Jimmy Cliff's 'The Harder They Come' Became the Most Important Reggae Movie Ever Made

The 1972 Jamaican cult classic introduced reggae to the world and launched Jimmy Cliff to global stardom. To remember Jimmy after his recent passing, we highlight the star, director's daughter, and original publicist's story of how this groundbreaking film came together.

Reshma B296 days ago
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Interview: Popcaan Says Dancehall is Alive and Well After Vybz Kartel

Once known as Vybz Kartel's protege, Popcaan is now a boss in his own right.

Reshma B4496 days ago
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Ghost In The Machine: The Most Important Drum Machines in Music History

The Beat Box collection of Joe Mansfield is on display at the Red Bull Music Academy's NYC headquarters.

Reshma B4498 days ago
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Trinidad James Says "I Enjoy Reggae Way More Than Rap"

Trinidad James performed with Diplo at the Red Bull Guest House in Miami, then sat down for an interview to discuss his love for rap, reggae, and soca.

Reshma B4538 days ago
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Diplo Talks "Paper Planes" With Paul Simonon and Mick Jones of The Clash

Producer meets punk rock legends.

Reshma B4575 days ago
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Miley Cyrus Honors Biggie and Tupac By Wearing Them on her Butt at the MTV EMAs

Before blazing up on the stage, Miley brought the rap game to the red carpet.

Reshma B4694 days ago
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The Best Bob Marley Remixes

Complex picks the 10 Best Bob Marley remixes.

Reshma B4831 days ago

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