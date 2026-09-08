Reshma B
Latest Stories
How Jimmy Cliff's 'The Harder They Come' Became the Most Important Reggae Movie Ever Made
The 1972 Jamaican cult classic introduced reggae to the world and launched Jimmy Cliff to global stardom. To remember Jimmy after his recent passing, we highlight the star, director's daughter, and original publicist's story of how this groundbreaking film came together.
Interview: Popcaan Says Dancehall is Alive and Well After Vybz Kartel
Once known as Vybz Kartel's protege, Popcaan is now a boss in his own right.
Ghost In The Machine: The Most Important Drum Machines in Music History
The Beat Box collection of Joe Mansfield is on display at the Red Bull Music Academy's NYC headquarters.
Trinidad James Says "I Enjoy Reggae Way More Than Rap"
Trinidad James performed with Diplo at the Red Bull Guest House in Miami, then sat down for an interview to discuss his love for rap, reggae, and soca.
Diplo Talks "Paper Planes" With Paul Simonon and Mick Jones of The Clash
Producer meets punk rock legends.
Miley Cyrus Honors Biggie and Tupac By Wearing Them on her Butt at the MTV EMAs
Before blazing up on the stage, Miley brought the rap game to the red carpet.