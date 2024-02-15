Fear of God Athletics will drop a limited capsule collection honoring the legacy of Bob Marley, just in time for the theatrical release of the Kingsley Ben-Adir-starring biopic Bob Marley: One Love.
Jerry Lorenzo, founder of Fear of God, shared two items from the collection on Instagram Wednesday, both of which use the same image of Marley playing with a soccer ball.
“This was a deal between Fear of God Athletics and the Marley Estate.... We pushed to make it happen," Lorenzo said in a statement. "The love between the two families is undeniable.”
Jerry added more in Complex's Instagram comments, writing that this first glimpse is just a "small seed and look into what’s to come" and that "any honor of Bob Marley deserves a deep nuanced collection, and that’s coming."
According to Far Out Magazine, Marley's friend and personal photographer Dennis Morris in 2023 described watching the music icon playing soccer as "magical."
"I never really took photos of him while he played football because I really just wanted to watch him play," Morris said. "Because it was his joy, and it was the only time he had to relax, so that was really when I would put the camera down."
Footage of Marley playing soccer can be seen in the fourth episode of the docuseries Rhythm of the Game, and is well-represented by Ben-Adir in One Love.
Lorenzo said in a statement that Marley was the unofficial global ambassador for Adidas. "The 3 Stripes number one global unofficial ambassador in the world, and without a doubt the most influential...the reason 3 Stripes had any cultural meaning to me as a kid," he said.
The collection will launch on Feb. 16, exclusively on the Fear of God website. Bob Marley: One Love is in theaters now.