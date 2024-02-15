According to Far Out Magazine, Marley's friend and personal photographer Dennis Morris in 2023 described watching the music icon playing soccer as "magical."

"I never really took photos of him while he played football because I really just wanted to watch him play," Morris said. "Because it was his joy, and it was the only time he had to relax, so that was really when I would put the camera down."

Footage of Marley playing soccer can be seen in the fourth episode of the docuseries Rhythm of the Game, and is well-represented by Ben-Adir in One Love.

Lorenzo said in a statement that Marley was the unofficial global ambassador for Adidas. "The 3 Stripes number one global unofficial ambassador in the world, and without a doubt the most influential...the reason 3 Stripes had any cultural meaning to me as a kid," he said.

The collection will launch on Feb. 16, exclusively on the Fear of God website. Bob Marley: One Love is in theaters now.