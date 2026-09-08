Brian Capitao
Latest Stories
Toronto's Tia Bank$ Is Back in Her Bag With 'Money Talks'
Tia Bank$ talked with Complex Canada about her new EP 'Money Talks,' her upcoming Ontario tour, and performing at Rolling Loud Toronto in September.
Scarborough's Tia Bank$ Is Betting Big on Herself
From duking it out with the boys in high school cyphers to firing shots at well-known Toronto IG personality Chromazz, Tia is proving she has something to say.
Skip Waiters Is on a Different Vibe
Skip Waiters' new single "Conversations" was inspired by real-life conversations with his therapist. Here, he opens up about music and mental health.
Drake's Best Toronto References
From Kennedy Road to Club Palazzo to Bridle Path, these are Drake's finest and most obscure lyrical references to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.
'I Lost a Lot of People to the Streets': Pilla B Is Taking Nothing for Granted
A near-death experience has motivated Rexdale's Pilla B to reassess and re-evaluate life. We caught up with him to talk about his new EP 'Taijitu'.
Meet Freddie Wahter, the Toronto Artist Making Space for BIPOC Creatives
We chat with the artist and owner of Wahter Studio about BIPOC representation and the need for the current cultural shift happening at the moment.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021
While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.
How ShaqIsDope Overcame His Demons on 'Dark Days Ahead'
The Toronto rapper tells us about the relationship troubles he faced this year, and why this album was about letting go.
The Best Canadian Songs of 2020
It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: August 2020
From TOBi to Robin Banks to Charlotte Day Wilson, these were the best Canadian songs that scored this summer’s coda.
From Sex Worker to Dynamic R&B Artist, STORRY's Story Is Worth Telling
"We live in a world where new is better and what becomes old is an increasingly shorter window," she says of her new song "Worth."
The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: July 2020
From DijahSB to Clairmont The Second to Drake, these were this month hottest Canadian summer bangers.
Tona and Kayo Go "Way Up" in New Video
JUNO Award-winning rapper Tona is back with the third single from his upcoming album 'July 26th.'
Long Tees & Durags: How Black Canadian Creatives Are Pushing Boundaries
Toronto sneaker boutique Exclucity hosted a panel on the ways black fashion designers and creatives can push the needle forward.