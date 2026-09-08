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Brian Capitao

Joined February 2020 | 14 posts
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Latest Stories

Tia Bank$ pointing at the camera, wearing a bikini top and ripped blue jeans

Toronto's Tia Bank$ Is Back in Her Bag With 'Money Talks'

Tia Bank$ talked with Complex Canada about her new EP 'Money Talks,' her upcoming Ontario tour, and performing at Rolling Loud Toronto in September.

Brian Capitao1576 days ago
Scarborough rapper Tia Banks poses on Range Rover

Scarborough's Tia Bank$ Is Betting Big on Herself

From duking it out with the boys in high school cyphers to firing shots at well-known Toronto IG personality Chromazz, Tia is proving she has something to say.

Brian Capitao1686 days ago
Toronto indie artist Skip Waiters

Skip Waiters Is on a Different Vibe

Skip Waiters' new single "Conversations" was inspired by real-life conversations with his therapist. Here, he opens up about music and mental health.

Brian Capitao1769 days ago
Drake's best Toronto references

Drake's Best Toronto References

From Kennedy Road to Club Palazzo to Bridle Path, these are Drake's finest and most obscure lyrical references to his hometown of Toronto, Canada.

Brian Capitao1822 days ago
Rexdale rapper Pilla B

'I Lost a Lot of People to the Streets': Pilla B Is Taking Nothing for Granted

A near-death experience has motivated Rexdale's Pilla B to reassess and re-evaluate life. We caught up with him to talk about his new EP 'Taijitu'.

Brian Capitao1994 days ago
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Freddie Wahter and Nav

Meet Freddie Wahter, the Toronto Artist Making Space for BIPOC Creatives

We chat with the artist and owner of Wahter Studio about BIPOC representation and the need for the current cultural shift happening at the moment.

Brian Capitao2023 days ago
best canadian songs january 2021

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: January 2021

While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.

Brian Capitao2057 days ago
shaqisdope cn tower

How ShaqIsDope Overcame His Demons on 'Dark Days Ahead'

The Toronto rapper tells us about the relationship troubles he faced this year, and why this album was about letting go.

Brian Capitao2096 days ago
best canadian songs 2020 drake nav mustafa manila grey jessie reyez

The Best Canadian Songs of 2020

It was the worst of times, but we had the best of songs. From Drake to Grimes to Justin Bieber—these were the finest bangers Canada had to offer this year.

Brian Capitao2096 days ago
best canadian songs august

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: August 2020

From TOBi to Robin Banks to Charlotte Day Wilson, these were the best Canadian songs that scored this summer’s coda.

Brian Capitao2210 days ago
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storry

From Sex Worker to Dynamic R&B Artist, STORRY's Story Is Worth Telling

"We live in a world where new is better and what becomes old is an increasingly shorter window," she says of her new song "Worth."

Brian Capitao2221 days ago
best canadian songs

The 10 Best Canadian Songs of the Month: July 2020

From DijahSB to Clairmont The Second to Drake, these were this month hottest Canadian summer bangers.

Brian Capitao2240 days ago
tona way up

Tona and Kayo Go "Way Up" in New Video

JUNO Award-winning rapper Tona is back with the third single from his upcoming album 'July 26th.'

Brian Capitao2305 days ago
black history month exclucity

Long Tees & Durags: How Black Canadian Creatives Are Pushing Boundaries

Toronto sneaker boutique Exclucity hosted a panel on the ways black fashion designers and creatives can push the needle forward.

Brian Capitao2392 days ago

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