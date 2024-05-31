Watch Sean Paul Play His Reggae Classics on NPR's 'Tiny Desk Concert'

Sean Paul graced the Tiny Desk Concert stage this week.

On Friday, the Grammy winner’s 20-minute set included a handful of fan favorites: “Gimme the Light,” “Get Busy,” “Infiltrate,” “I'm Still in Love With You,” “Deport Them,” “Like Glue,” and “Temperature.”

“This ain’t no Tiny Desk no more,” Paul said, prepared to transform NPR’s office into a bashment party.

The veteran Reggae and Dancehall artist reached global stardom after his second album, 2002’s Dutty Rock, which won Best Reggae Album at the Grammys in 2004. The offering included some of his biggest hits, like “Get Busy,” “Like Glue,” and “Gimme the Light.”

He’s released a steady stream of albums since his debut in 2000, Stage One, with the latest being 2022’s Scorcha, which saw features from Ty Dolla Sign, Gwen Stefani, Shenseea, Damian Marley, and more.

Watch Paul’s entire Tiny Desk up top.