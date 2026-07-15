Roots-Reggae Star Fantan Mojah Dies at 49 After Reported Heart Complications

Fantan Mojah, the Jamaican reggae force behind “Hail the King” and “Rasta Got Soul,” has died at 49. The singer passed away Tuesday, July 14, at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after suffering heart-related complications. His death came just three weeks before his 50th birthday—and as he was preparing to return to a major European stage. His health took a sudden turn after he returned to Jamaica from the United States. “Since he came back from the United States, he was hearty, but over the past week he started to ‘tek down’ and he was admitted to the UHWI,” booking agent Vertex told the Jamaica Observer. “Last night, he was vomiting blood, and that was it. He passed away.”

Mojah had reportedly secured a Schengen visa ahead of a planned performance at Germany’s Reggae Jam Festival. Born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe in White Hill, St. Elizabeth Parish, Fantan Mojah fought his way into Jamaica’s music scene. He entered talent shows under the name Mad Killer, a nod to Bounty Killer, then landed work with the Killamanjaro sound system. While handling odd jobs, he used soundchecks as his stage. After embracing the Rastafari religion, his music took a more spiritual direction, and Capleton encouraged him to adopt the name Fantan Mojah. His real break came after a chance meeting with Downsound Records boss Joe Bogdanovich. “When I met him as a kid, he was a window washer,” Bogdanovich recalled in an earlier interview. “We got into a conversation that ended up with me recording him, and I made some really, really big records with him.” That partnership powered Mojah’s 2005 breakout album, Hail the King, which delivered the title track, “Corruption” and the Jah Cure collaboration “Nuh Build Great Man.”