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Roots-Reggae Star Fantan Mojah Dies at 49 After Reported Heart Complications

The singer had reportedly been preparing to return to Germany’s Reggae Jam Festival after overcoming a major health crisis in 2024.

Rising Reggae Superstar Fantan Mojah Dead at 49
Image Courtesy of Ziah Records. Used with Permission.

Fantan Mojah, the Jamaican reggae force behind “Hail the King” and “Rasta Got Soul,” has died at 49.

The singer passed away Tuesday, July 14, at the University Hospital of the West Indies in Kingston after suffering heart-related complications. His death came just three weeks before his 50th birthday—and as he was preparing to return to a major European stage.

His health took a sudden turn after he returned to Jamaica from the United States. “Since he came back from the United States, he was hearty, but over the past week he started to ‘tek down’ and he was admitted to the UHWI,” booking agent Vertex told the Jamaica Observer. “Last night, he was vomiting blood, and that was it. He passed away.”

Mojah had reportedly secured a Schengen visa ahead of a planned performance at Germany’s Reggae Jam Festival.

Born Owen Lennox Moncrieffe in White Hill, St. Elizabeth Parish, Fantan Mojah fought his way into Jamaica’s music scene. He entered talent shows under the name Mad Killer, a nod to Bounty Killer, then landed work with the Killamanjaro sound system.

While handling odd jobs, he used soundchecks as his stage. After embracing the Rastafari religion, his music took a more spiritual direction, and Capleton encouraged him to adopt the name Fantan Mojah.

His real break came after a chance meeting with Downsound Records boss Joe Bogdanovich. “When I met him as a kid, he was a window washer,” Bogdanovich recalled in an earlier interview. “We got into a conversation that ended up with me recording him, and I made some really, really big records with him.”

That partnership powered Mojah’s 2005 breakout album, Hail the King, which delivered the title track, “Corruption” and the Jah Cure collaboration “Nuh Build Great Man.”

Mojah’s booming voice came with a clear message. While dancehall’s more provocative records commanded attention, he built his catalog around faith, perseverance, respect for women and social responsibility. His second album, Stronger, doubled down with songs such as “Stay Positive,” “Fight to Survive” and “Where Is Love.” His success in Europe led to three consecutive tours in 2006 and helped turn his roots-reggae anthems into international staples.

Prior to his death, Mojah had already survived a major health crisis. He was hospitalized in Martinique in July 2024 after experiencing chest tightness and breathing problems, with reports claiming his heart was working at roughly 15 percent capacity. By 2025, he appeared to be recovering and had resumed touring.

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