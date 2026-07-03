J Balvin

J Balvin is a Colombian reggaeton singer and a pivotal figure in Latin urban music, known for his colorful aesthetics and for fusing reggaeton, trap, and pop with catchy melodies. Hailing from Medellín, he propelled Latin trap and reggaeton into the global spotlight with hits like "Mi Gente" and collaborations with artists such as Bad Bunny and Beyoncé, expanding the genre's reach beyond Spanish-speaking audiences. Fans return to J Balvin’s work because of his ability to create culturally resonant anthems that spark viral dance challenges and remix trends, fueling his presence on streaming platforms and social media. His influence is especially notable in shaping how Latin music adapts to digital culture, blending traditional rhythms with contemporary production that appeals to diverse global audiences.

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J Balvin & Bad Bunny at the Grammys
Music

Bad Bunny Brings Out J Balvin as a Special Guest in Paris

On the closing night of his Paris shows, Benito brought out J Balvin to perform several of their biggest hits, including "LA CANCIÓN."

Antonio Johri11 days ago
People searching through debris of a collapsed building in Venezuela, with scattered furniture and rubble, under a clear sky.
Pop Culture

Cardi B, J Balvin, Maluma, and More Show Support for Venezuela After Deadly Earthquakes

Latin music stars are sending prayers and messages of solidarity as rescue crews search for survivors.

Alex Ocho22 days ago
J. Balvin wearing a beret with embellishments, a leather jacket, and a necklace, standing against a light background while performing on stage.
Music

J. Balvin Recalls His Mom Advising Him to Keep His Reggaeton Dreams a Secret

The Colombian superstar explains how support from his parents created a different kind of pressure for him.

Alex Ocho58 days ago
Image via Jameson x KidSuper
Style

Jameson, J Balvin & KidSuper Team Up For Football-Inspired ‘It’s What You Bring’ Campaign

Football, fashion and music collide in this new project.

Joel Dishan68 days ago
A red vinyl record with a black cover featuring a circular symbol, next to a maroon hoodie with the same symbol design.
Music

J Balvin x Ryan Castro 'Omertá' Collection: How to Buy

The two artists' merch line celebrating their joint album is available on Complex.

Complex Staff79 days ago
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Drake in a leather jacket, Bad Bunny in a tuxedo, and Kanye West in sunglasses and a black shirt.
Music

Drake, Bad Bunny, and Kanye West Among Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of All Time

The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Travis Scott, and more also make appearances on the latest rankings.

Trace William Cowen85 days ago
J Balvin & Ryan Castro
Music

J Balvin and Ryan Castro Turn Up the Heat With “Pal Agua”

Watch J Balvin and Ryan Castro’s “Pal Agua” video, explore the QR code Easter eggs, Godfather references, and clues to possibly another collab.

Antonio Johri107 days ago
J Balvin
Music

J Balvin Lands 40th No. 1 on Billboard Latin Airplay Chart

Balvin's song “Si Te Vas” with Jay Wheeler just moved to the top spot after debuting at No. 32.

tara mahadevan122 days ago
Armand De Brignac Champagne
Music

Armand De Brignac Champagne Hosts Star-Studded Pre-Super Bowl Party

Damson Idris, Fat Joe, E-40, Gunna and more were in attendance at the party in San Francisco.

Jaelani Turner-Williams160 days ago
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Kehlani in a black lace dress, Moneybagg Yo in a leather jacket, and Pinkpantheress in a colorful gown, posing at an event.
Music

Kehlani, Moneybagg Yo, Tyla, Pinkpantheress and More Hit Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is bringing out your favorite artists to the red carpet.

Alex Ocho166 days ago
J. Balvin x Bad Bunny - Oasis Picture Disc Vinyl
Music

J Balvin and Bad Bunny "Oasis" Picture Disc Vinyl: How to Buy

The 2019 collaborative album is now available on picture-disc vinyl on Complex.

Complex Staff176 days ago
Bad Bunny in a yellow outfit and J Balvin in a black tank top perform on stage with microphones, under colorful lights.
Music

J Balvin Says He Won't Perform at the Super Bowl With Bad Bunny

J Balvin previously performed alongside Bad Bunny during Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's halftime show in 2020.

Joe Price186 days ago
Most Anticipated Sneakers of 2026
Sneakers

The Most Anticipated Sneakers of 2026

'Space Jam' Air Jordan 11? Caitlin Clark's first signature model? Levi's x Air Jordan 3? Which sneakers are you looking forward to the most?

Ben Felderstein191 days ago

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