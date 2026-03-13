Great South Bay Festival Brings Sublime, Reggae, And 55+ Acts To Long Island

According to Brooklyn Vegan , the 2026 lineup spans a wide range of genres, but reggae and reggae-rock will play a central role in the weekend’s festivities. The annual “Rock-Reggae Beach Party” is expected to be one of the festival’s biggest draws, highlighted by a return performance from Sublime.

The Great South Bay Music Festival is gearing up to return to Long Island ’s waterfront this summer, bringing four days of concerts, reggae energy, and festival food to Shorefront Park in Patchogue. Now entering its 18th year, the event is scheduled for July 23–26 and will once again blend major touring acts with emerging artists across multiple stages.

The group will perform with Jakob Nowell—son of original frontman Bradley Nowell—alongside founding members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh. Festival organizers say the set will mark the band’s only New York appearance of the summer.

That night’s reggae-leaning lineup also includes Common Kings, whose sound blends island rhythms with West Coast influences, and The Ries Brothers, known for mixing ska, rock, and reggae grooves. Together, the performers are expected to create a beach-party atmosphere that brings Caribbean-inspired sounds to the South Shore waterfront.

Beyond the reggae showcase, the four-day event will feature more than 55 performers across three stages, representing styles ranging from jam bands and pop-punk to ska, funk, and alternative rock.

Organizers say the goal has always been to build a lineup that appeals to multiple generations of music fans while still introducing audiences to newer artists gaining traction in the scene.

The festival grounds will include artisan markets, food vendors, and beverage tents alongside a full children’s entertainment program. A portion of ticket sales will again support the Stony Brook Cancer Center, continuing a charitable partnership that has raised more than $250,000 for the organization to date.