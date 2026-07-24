Lil Wayne is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

Wayne was among 10 artists selected in the Recording category for the Class of 2027 by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, joining Karol G, Grandmaster Flash, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and more.

In a post shared on X on Thursday (July 23), the New Orleans rapper revealed he was informed of his selection by longtime collaborator Fabian Marasciullo, whom he thought, at first, was playing around.

“Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!!” he wrote. “Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?”