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Lil Wayne Named to Hollywood Walk of Fame Class of 2027

Wayne is among 32 inductees selected by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee to receive a star next year.

Lil Wayne performs at Little Caesars Arena.
Scott Legato/Getty

Lil Wayne is getting a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame next year.

Wayne was among 10 artists selected in the Recording category for the Class of 2027 by the Walk of Fame Selection Committee, joining Karol G, Grandmaster Flash, Sia, Smashing Pumpkins, Linkin Park, and more.

In a post shared on X on Thursday (July 23), the New Orleans rapper revealed he was informed of his selection by longtime collaborator Fabian Marasciullo, whom he thought, at first, was playing around.

“Ok so my brother is Fabian right, and he play too fkn much like brothers do….this man just told me that it’s been confirmed that im getting my own star on the Hollywood walk of fame!!!!” he wrote. “Wtf boy!! This man play too much bruh! U serious boy??!?!?!!?”

"This class continues the proud legacy of the Walk of Fame," Ron Frierson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said during a press conference where the new inductees were announced. "Performers whose voices moved us, storytellers who expanded our view of the world, visionaries who brought unforgettable characters to life and trailblazers whose influence will be felt for generations to come."

Other notable inductees include Idris Elba, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, Delroy Lindo, Pedro Pascal, Keke Palmer, sisters Elle Fanning and Dakota Fanning in a double ceremony, and Charlamagne tha God.

Dates for the ceremonies have not been scheduled.

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