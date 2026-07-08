Fat Joe Defamation Lawsuit: Controversial Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn Seeks to Withdraw as Counsel

Fat Joe's defamation lawsuit is back in the news, as attorney Tyrone Blackburn has asked to step away from the court battle.
The controversial lawyer has filed a motion asking a federal judge to allow him to withdraw as counsel for Terrance Dixon in his ongoing lawsuit involving Fat Joe, who in legal docs is identified as Joseph Antonio Cartagena.
In a filing submitted Tuesday (July 7), Blackburn asked a judge for permission to leave his role representing Dixon, citing a "non-waivable conflict of interest that has arisen.” He also said the request was based on "considerations of the personal safety and well-being of undersigned counsel."
Although he wants to stop representing Dixon, Blackburn and his law firm remain defendants in the lawsuit and plan to continue representing themselves.
Complex has reached out to Tyrone Blackburn for comment. This story may be updated.
The request follows several recent legal setbacks for Blackburn.
Last month, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jennifer E. Willis sanctioned Blackburn over his conduct during a February deposition involving Dixon, ruling that his "homophobic, transphobic, and sexualized comments" toward opposing counsel "shock[ed] the conscience."
The judge cited comments including Blackburn asking, "What date is your transition surgery?" and an exchange where Dixon reportedly said, "I could take you down with my left hand," to which Blackburn reportedly responded: "Everybody could take you down" and "Very easily."
Willis rejected Blackburn's explanation that medication contributed to his conduct, writing: "The medical record does not support Blackburn's assertion that his unconscionable behavior at the February 24th deposition was due to medication he was taking."
Last week, Fat Joe's team accused Blackburn of using Al-generated citations in a court filing.
"It is time, once and for all, for Blackburn to be sanctioned for his flagrant disregard of his duties and responsibilities to the court in fabricating and intentionally misconstruing legal authority," the Terror Squad rapper's lawyers said in a brief.
The lawsuit began after Fat Joe sued Dixon and Blackburn in April 2025 over alleged defamation, while Dixon filed a $20 million countersuit containing claims Joe has denied.