Fat Joe Defamation Lawsuit: Controversial Lawyer Tyrone Blackburn Seeks to Withdraw as Counsel

Fat Joe's defamation lawsuit is back in the news, as attorney Tyrone Blackburn has asked to step away from the court battle.

The controversial lawyer has filed a motion asking a federal judge to allow him to withdraw as counsel for Terrance Dixon in his ongoing lawsuit involving Fat Joe, who in legal docs is identified as Joseph Antonio Cartagena.

In a filing submitted Tuesday (July 7), Blackburn asked a judge for permission to leave his role representing Dixon, citing a "non-waivable conflict of interest that has arisen.” He also said the request was based on "considerations of the personal safety and well-being of undersigned counsel."

Although he wants to stop representing Dixon, Blackburn and his law firm remain defendants in the lawsuit and plan to continue representing themselves.

Complex has reached out to Tyrone Blackburn for comment. This story may be updated.