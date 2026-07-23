Drake and Nike Brought a Custom 'Iceman' Glove to NOCTA Manor 2026

Inspired by the album cover of his album Iceman, Drake and Nike debuted a custom glove at this year’s NOCTA Manor retreat.
Signed by Drake himself, the accessory draws from the iconography of the Iceman cover, which featured his hand wearing a diamond-covered glove against a black background.
Drake gifted the glove to those who attended the exclusive retreat, which was hosted at a private estate in New Jersey and featured several high-profile guests.
Among those in attendance were Kevin Durant, Sexyy Red, Yeat, Devin Booker, Central Cee, and BenDaDonnn. Jagged Edge also performed as part of the event. Durant showcased his glove on his Instagram Stories, as did Devin Booker.
The Iceman glove wasn’t the only exclusive gear offered to guests. Slippers, sleep masks, pajamas, tea cups, utility carts, and more all featured NOCTA Manor branding this year.
“Welcome to NOCTA Manor,” reads a welcome note to guests, as seen on social media. “We have curated a selection of amenities and exclusive pieces specifically for your time with us. We are looking forward to a few days of rest, relaxation, and fun.”
Celebrity jeweler Alex Moss pulled up to the retreat with gift bags for the guests, and Domenico Formichetti, founder of PDF Channel, was enlisted to lace Drake in a custom, one-of-a-kind silk robe embroidered with a crest on the back reading “NOCTA MANOR MMXXVI.”
Drake and Nike hosted the first NOCTA Manor event last year in Windsor, England, to commemorate the rapper’s takeover of London’s Wireless Festival.