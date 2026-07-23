Drake and Nike Brought a Custom 'Iceman' Glove to NOCTA Manor 2026

Inspired by the album cover of his album Iceman, Drake and Nike debuted a custom glove at this year’s NOCTA Manor retreat. Signed by Drake himself, the accessory draws from the iconography of the Iceman cover, which featured his hand wearing a diamond-covered glove against a black background. Drake gifted the glove to those who attended the exclusive retreat, which was hosted at a private estate in New Jersey and featured several high-profile guests.

Among those in attendance were Kevin Durant, Sexyy Red, Yeat, Devin Booker, Central Cee, and BenDaDonnn. Jagged Edge also performed as part of the event. Durant showcased his glove on his Instagram Stories, as did Devin Booker.

The Iceman glove wasn’t the only exclusive gear offered to guests. Slippers, sleep masks, pajamas, tea cups, utility carts, and more all featured NOCTA Manor branding this year.