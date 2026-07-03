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NYPD Shoots Four People, Including an Officer and Bystanders, in Attempt to Subdue Man Who Didn’t Pay Subway Fare
The suspect and one of the bystanders are currently in critical condition.
Ice Spice Teams Up With MTA for Special Release of 50,000 MetroCards Featuring Image of the Bronx Rapper
Subway riders can purchase the limited edition MetroCard at four subway stations in NYC.
Easy NYC Turnstile Hack Emerges Amid Rollout of $700,000 Pilot Program Aimed at Fare Evasion
The new systems were ruthlessly mocked by New Yorkers last year.
Video Shows Man Eating Lobster and Looking Unbothered on Subway
The man was taking up several seats on the train, clearly enjoying his meal.
Train-Delaying Bull on the Loose in New Jersey Inspires Line of Plushies (UPDATE)
It wasn't immediately clear why the bull, later captured, insisted on moseying along the tracks.
MTA Roasted Over ‘Jump-Resistant’ Subway Gates: ‘Most Expensive High Jump Competition Ever’
New Yorkers are promising to step up their athleticism and thwart the city's new effort to curb fare evasion.
A Viral TikTok Video Spotted A Bed Bug On The TTC
The TTC explained that despite regular cleaning, bed bugs can make their way onto its vehicles.
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
A woman faces a slew of charges after she allegedly pushed a 3-year-old child off a train platform and onto the tracks in an "unprovoked" attack.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams Says Cops to Return to Single Officer Patrol on Subway
Adams confirmed the change during a press conference on Friday, saying the department initially launched dual-officer patrol out of "an abundance of caution."
Investigators Blame ‘Short Circuit’ After Passenger Is Dragged to Death on Boston Subway
Robinson Lalin, 39, was dragged about 105 feet to his death last month after his right arm got trapped in the railcar’s door while attempting to exit.
Federal Judge Overturns CDC Public Transit Mask Mandate, Uber and Lyft Follow Suit (UPDATE)
A federal judge overturned the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s national mask mandate covering airplanes and other forms of public transit.
California Parents Targeted in Homophobic Verbal Attack on Amtrak Train
An unidentified man is alleged to have began shouting at the couple and their son, who was also allegedly confronted in the restroom by the same man.
Biden Administration Sued by 21 States Over Federal Transportation Mask Mandate
21 states are suing the Biden Administration in hopes of ending the federal mask mandate that impacts people traveling on planes and public transportation.
MARTA CEO Dies by Suicide After Stepping in Front of Train
MARTA General Manager and CEO Jeffrey Parker died on Friday night from suicide after he stepped in front of an incoming train in the Atlanta area.
Asian Woman Dies When a Man Shoves Her in Front of NYC Subway
An Asian woman died in New York City after a man pushed her in front of an oncoming subway train in Times Square. It's unclear if it was a hate crime.
Bus Driver Seen in Viral Footage Saving Woman With Young Son From Suicide Attempt
The incident in China was captured on surveillance video and has since gone viral on TikTok, with many offering words of comfort and support in the comments.
At Least 32 Dead, 66 Injured Following Train Collision in South Egypt
At least 32 people have died and 66 were injured after two trains collided on Friday in southern Egypt when someone activated the emergency brakes.
MTA Taps Jadakiss, Cam'ron, and Others to Voice COVID-19 PSAs for New York Subways and Buses (UPDATE)
Jadakiss and Cam'ron are two of the iconic voices that will be heard on public transportation as part of a new COVID-19 public health campaign for the MTA.