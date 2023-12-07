When it comes to the subway, New Yorkers go through a lot.

Over the summer, New York City’s MTA hiked its fare to a whopping $2.90 per ride. Now, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority is beginning to test its new gates in an effort to curb fare evasion.

According to the New York Post, the new "jump-resistant" gate debuted in Queens at the Sutphin Boulevard-Archer Avenue station and features taller paddles that make it harder for even the most seasoned turnstile hoppers to jump over. Another gate of the same style is set to be installed at the 8th Avenue-Penn Station A/C/E station next week, with the cost of outfitting the station reportedly hitting $700,000.

New Yorkers and social media users from far and wide have been weighing on the MTA’s latest controversial move, promising to show off their best athleticism and continue the time-honored tradition of fare evasion.

