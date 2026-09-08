Perry Kostidakis Portrait

Perry Kostidakis

Joined April 2018 | 16 posts
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Lebron James and Rapper Drake attend the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada.

Drake's Best Sports Rap References

From taking shots at LeBron on "Make Them Remember" to name dropping Steph and Kawhi, Drake makes sports references throughout Iceman.

Perry Kostidakis125 days ago
Kanye West and his mom Donda smiling, with the Kanye wearing sunglasses and a patterned shirt. The image has a purple tint.

The 15 Best Rap Songs About Mothers for Mother's Day

They’re the rocks in our lives, our biggest motivators, our No. 1 annoyances, and one of the most iconic ad-libs of all-time. On this Mother’s Day, go ahead and honor your mom by taking a look through 15 of the best hip-hop tracks about them, from Drake, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Snoop, and more.

Perry Kostidakis132 days ago
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The Evolution of Memes

Memes have become a primary method of communication on the internet. From dank memes to Vines & Twitter memes, here's a complete timeline of the evolution.

Perry Kostidakis2746 days ago
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Best Online Portfolio Services for Presenting Your Work Like a Pro

From Cargo Collective to Wix and Squarespace, here are the best website builders for creating your own online portfolio.

Perry Kostidakis2760 days ago
Sophia Chang using her phone and computer.

How To Build a Personal Website (That Doesn't Look Like LinkedIn)

Whether you’re creating a site for your artistic work or an online store, here’s a step-by-step guide on making your own website.

Perry Kostidakis2760 days ago
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Chris Brown

A Timeline of Chris Brown’s Fights, Beefs, and Dramas

From his relationship with Karrueche to assaulting Rihanna, fighting Drake, and being arrested in Florida, Chris Brown’s career has been plagued by turmoil.

Perry Kostidakis2778 days ago
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The Best First Date Ideas

Bring the romance back into your dating life with these first date ideas. Here are 14 best first date ideas for you and that lucky someone.

Perry Kostidakis2778 days ago
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The Best Podcasts Right Now

From news and true crime to pop culture and music, there’s a podcast for every topic. Here are the 15 best podcasts worth listening to.

Perry Kostidakis2787 days ago
drake album ranked nothing was the same

Every Track on 'Nothing Was The Same,' Ranked

In commemoration of Drake's ‘Nothing Was The Same’’s 5th anniversary, we've ranked every track on the album.

Perry Kostidakis2916 days ago
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Everything You Need To Know About Lil Pump

From beef with J. Cole, to being an alleged Harvard dropout, to his friendship with Smokepurpp, here’s everything you need to know about Lil Pump.

Perry Kostidakis2926 days ago
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This is a photo of Plies.

15 Hip Hop Songs From the 2000s You Forgot About

he 2000s gave us wonderful things like the Motorola Razr and iPods, terrible ones like Zunes and Crocs, and a multitude of great songs that have been lost to time. From Sean Kingston to Akon to Bow Wow to Chingy, here are 15 hip-hop songs from the 2000s you probably forgot about.

Perry Kostidakis2953 days ago
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The Best Rappers To Follow On Twitter

Now that having a Twitter account is a necessity in the world of present-day entertainment, it’s hard to sift through all the noise and find the best accounts to follow. Don’t worry, though. We’ve gone ahead and made everything easier for you by putting together a list of the best rappers on Twitter.

Perry Kostidakis2984 days ago
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The Best Jaden Smith Tweets

Jaden Smith is a musician, an actor, and activist. (Yes, activist—he began a campaign to help save the Earth with boxed water.) Most importantly, though, he’s been a consistent presence on Twitter. In celebration of the young legend’s 20th birthday, here are 19 of his best tweets.

Perry Kostidakis2994 days ago
Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne Is the Forefather of Modern Rap

As 'Tha Carter III' turns 10, we're taking a look back at Lil Wayne's impact on rap as we know it today.

Perry Kostidakis3022 days ago
carter 3

All Of The Tracks On 'Tha Carter III,' Ranked

Tha Carter III, Lil Wayne’s best-selling album, wasn’t just a commercial and critical success—it paved the way for modern mainstream rap. From the lore behind its inception to its stunning first week sales it stands out as a modern classic. In commemoration of its 10th birthday, here’s the entirety of the album ranked.

Perry Kostidakis3022 days ago
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chance the rapper

The Best Chance The Rapper Features

Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.

Perry Kostidakis3086 days ago

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