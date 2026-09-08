Perry Kostidakis
Latest Stories
Drake's Best Sports Rap References
From taking shots at LeBron on "Make Them Remember" to name dropping Steph and Kawhi, Drake makes sports references throughout Iceman.
The 15 Best Rap Songs About Mothers for Mother's Day
They’re the rocks in our lives, our biggest motivators, our No. 1 annoyances, and one of the most iconic ad-libs of all-time. On this Mother’s Day, go ahead and honor your mom by taking a look through 15 of the best hip-hop tracks about them, from Drake, Kanye West, J.Cole, Jay-Z, Chance the Rapper, Snoop, and more.
The Evolution of Memes
Memes have become a primary method of communication on the internet. From dank memes to Vines & Twitter memes, here's a complete timeline of the evolution.
Best Online Portfolio Services for Presenting Your Work Like a Pro
From Cargo Collective to Wix and Squarespace, here are the best website builders for creating your own online portfolio.
How To Build a Personal Website (That Doesn't Look Like LinkedIn)
Whether you’re creating a site for your artistic work or an online store, here’s a step-by-step guide on making your own website.
A Timeline of Chris Brown’s Fights, Beefs, and Dramas
From his relationship with Karrueche to assaulting Rihanna, fighting Drake, and being arrested in Florida, Chris Brown’s career has been plagued by turmoil.
The Best First Date Ideas
Bring the romance back into your dating life with these first date ideas. Here are 14 best first date ideas for you and that lucky someone.
The Best Podcasts Right Now
From news and true crime to pop culture and music, there’s a podcast for every topic. Here are the 15 best podcasts worth listening to.
Every Track on 'Nothing Was The Same,' Ranked
In commemoration of Drake's ‘Nothing Was The Same’’s 5th anniversary, we've ranked every track on the album.
Everything You Need To Know About Lil Pump
From beef with J. Cole, to being an alleged Harvard dropout, to his friendship with Smokepurpp, here’s everything you need to know about Lil Pump.
15 Hip Hop Songs From the 2000s You Forgot About
he 2000s gave us wonderful things like the Motorola Razr and iPods, terrible ones like Zunes and Crocs, and a multitude of great songs that have been lost to time. From Sean Kingston to Akon to Bow Wow to Chingy, here are 15 hip-hop songs from the 2000s you probably forgot about.
The Best Rappers To Follow On Twitter
Now that having a Twitter account is a necessity in the world of present-day entertainment, it’s hard to sift through all the noise and find the best accounts to follow. Don’t worry, though. We’ve gone ahead and made everything easier for you by putting together a list of the best rappers on Twitter.
The Best Jaden Smith Tweets
Jaden Smith is a musician, an actor, and activist. (Yes, activist—he began a campaign to help save the Earth with boxed water.) Most importantly, though, he’s been a consistent presence on Twitter. In celebration of the young legend’s 20th birthday, here are 19 of his best tweets.
Lil Wayne Is the Forefather of Modern Rap
As 'Tha Carter III' turns 10, we're taking a look back at Lil Wayne's impact on rap as we know it today.
All Of The Tracks On 'Tha Carter III,' Ranked
Tha Carter III, Lil Wayne’s best-selling album, wasn’t just a commercial and critical success—it paved the way for modern mainstream rap. From the lore behind its inception to its stunning first week sales it stands out as a modern classic. In commemoration of its 10th birthday, here’s the entirety of the album ranked.
The Best Chance The Rapper Features
Since 2012, Chance the Rapper has popped up as a featured performer on a number of artists' songs, bringing his own unique style and flair. He’s been featured on songs with everybody from Childish Gambino to Justin Bieber to Kanye West. We've got 15 of his best ever guest features catalogued here, ranked for you.