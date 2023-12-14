Video Shows Train-Delaying Bull on the Loose in New Jersey

It wasn't immediately clear why the bull, later captured, insisted on moseying along the tracks.

Dec 14, 2023
Video via CBS New York

If you’re reading this while wondering where, exactly, your bull has gone, please stop reading immediately and make your way down to Newark Penn Station.

In all seriousness, a bull stormed into headlines on Thursday after being shown in social media-shared footage roaming the tracks. As you might have guessed, having a whole damn bull on the tracks is indeed enough to interrupt business as usual, as would-be travelers were hit with delays as a result of this made-for-clicks development.

Per a statement from an NJ Transit rep, service in the area was “subject to up to 45-minute delays” due to “police activity.” As succinctly detailed in a Twitter update, the “police activity” in question was a bull.

Multiple agencies were involved in the response to this bull with a contagious devil-may-care attitude. Per a report from regional outlet WABC, the bull was later found nearby, at which point it was tranquilized. Next for the bull is a stay with a local animal sanctuary, officials confirmed.

Incredibly, this isn't the first instance of bull-based headlinery this year. Back in August, a man with a bull in his passenger seat was pulled over by police in Nebraska. As it turned out, this particular bull was a local celebrity known for inspiring smiles at regional parades.

