Video Shows Train-Delaying Bull on the Loose in New Jersey

If you’re reading this while wondering where, exactly, your bull has gone, please stop reading immediately and make your way down to Newark Penn Station.

In all seriousness, a bull stormed into headlines on Thursday after being shown in social media-shared footage roaming the tracks. As you might have guessed, having a whole damn bull on the tracks is indeed enough to interrupt business as usual, as would-be travelers were hit with delays as a result of this made-for-clicks development.

Per a statement from an NJ Transit rep, service in the area was “subject to up to 45-minute delays” due to “police activity.” As succinctly detailed in a Twitter update, the “police activity” in question was a bull.