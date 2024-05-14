Ice Spice Teams Up With MTA for Special Release of 50,000 MetroCards Featuring Image of the Bronx Rapper

This isn't the MTA's first limited edition MetroCard. Last year, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the MTA released MetroCards featuring portraits of New York City rap legends LL Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam'ron.

Earlier this month, Ice dropped “Gimmie the Light” and its accompanying video, her first official single since “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).” Produced by RIOTUSA, the new track samples Sean Paul’s 2002 hit “Gimme the Light,” while the visual features a pink Range Rover, which was reportedly Cam’ron’s.

Last week, in an interview with Zane Lowe, the 24-year-old credited her mother as the inspiration behind Y2K, saying she embodied the new millennium in its “truest form.”

“It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp,” Ice said. “It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."