Ice Spice Teams Up With MTA for Special Release of 50,000 MetroCards Featuring Image of the Bronx Rapper

Subway riders can purchase the limited edition MetroCard at four subway stations in NYC.

May 14, 2024
Ice Spice is the latest New York City native to be featured on MetroCards.

News12 reports that 50,000 cards are now available to purchase from the MTA, in partnership with Capitol Records. Ice’s MetroCard arrives ahead of her debut album, Y2K, which doesn’t have a release date yet.

Ice Spice metro cards are being issued in New York City. pic.twitter.com/O1dupZjmF8

— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 13, 2024
Twitter: @PopCrave

Beginning on May 13, subway riders can buy the limited edition MetroCard at four subway stations in New York City: Fordham Road 4 station, Fordham Road B/D station, 34-Street–Penn Station A/C/E station, and Times Square–42nd Street N/Q/R/W/S/1/2/3/7 station.

Fans have posted footage of them successfully acquiring Ice’s card, while others showed how long lines were to access the vending machines.

A parceria da Ice Spice x MetroCards já está disponível e os Munchkins já estão adquirindo os cartões de metrô em NYC 🗽 pic.twitter.com/1ZjAyeIDDY

— Ice Spice Brasil (@icespicebr) May 13, 2024
Twitter: @icespicebr

There’s a line for the Ice Spice metro cards.

I tried to get one at Penn Station and they were sold out. pic.twitter.com/jdU6OFkFEm

— I’m David Ruffin, and these are The Temptations (@LaCienegaBlvdss) May 13, 2024
Twitter: @LaCienegaBlvdss

All of this for the ice spice metro card lol @2beadsattheend pic.twitter.com/8xThrChj0Z

— FUTCH GAWD⭐️ (@KrabsMckoy) May 14, 2024
Twitter: @KrabsMckoy

This isn't the MTA's first limited edition MetroCard. Last year, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, the MTA released MetroCards featuring portraits of New York City rap legends LL Cool J, Pop Smoke, Rakim, and Cam'ron.

Earlier this month, Ice dropped “Gimmie the Light” and its accompanying video, her first official single since “Think U the Sh*t (Fart).” Produced by RIOTUSA, the new track samples Sean Paul’s 2002 hit “Gimme the Light,” while the visual features a pink Range Rover, which was reportedly Cam’ron’s.

Last week, in an interview with Zane Lowe, the 24-year-old credited her mother as the inspiration behind Y2K, saying she embodied the new millennium in its “truest form.”

“It’s duck nails, it’s a tramp stamp,” Ice said. “It’s brown lip liner, no matter where you go. So thankfully, I had her as my inspo growing up. And of course just like the internet, you feel me? Just like anyone else."

