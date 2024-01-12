Easy NYC Turnstile Hack Emerges Amid Rollout of $700,000 Pilot Program Aimed at Fare Evasion

Shortly after the impassioned roasting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA)'s so-called “jump-resistant” subway gates in New York, a TikTok user has generously stepped up with a helpful “turnstile hack.”
This month, @kiingspiidertv advised their followers on "how to avoid getting a ticket," sharing a short video that showed an easy method of beating the system. In short, an individual is shown approaching the gates, at which point they wave a hand in front a sensor on a different gate to the side. This triggers the doors, allowing them to walk through without issue.
As the clip continued gaining traction on social media, the New York Post took it upon themselves to also try out this “NYC turnstile hack.” The publication enjoyed the same results, as detailed here.
In December, the jokes were flying amid the testing of the new gates in NYC, with many making some tongue-in-cheek Olympian comparisons. Per WNBC, the gates are part of a pilot program reported to cost a whopping $700,000. As of last week, the new system had been put in motion at four different stations.
MTA officials recently pointed to an estimated "fare evasion" loss of $285 million in 2022, a figure the agency says was key in rolling out efforts to modernize public transportation systems in the city.
Riveting stuff, though perhaps not quite as compelling as the immediately-made-famous bull who found himself on the tracks in New Jersey last month. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the moseying bull, named Ricardo, was eventually immortalized in plushie form to raise money for a local animal sanctuary.