Video Shows Man Eating Lobster and Looking Unbothered on Subway

One man proved that lobster can even be enjoyed on a New York City subway train.
A video of a passenger eating the seafood fare while riding the MTA has been making the rounds online. In the clip, the man occupies several seats as he pulls apart the shell and savors his lobster. It also looks like he’s not just snacking on one crustacean, but has a couple in his to-go box. He’s definitely unconcerned with his surroundings.
It’s unclear when or on what train this video was recorded.
In another, recent WTF moment on the NYC subway, a month back, a whole Thanksgiving meal was served on the L train. The moment was recorded, showing people passing around plates, and handing out treats and snacks.
It also looked like no one went hungry if they wanted a plate. The clip showed people sitting or standing up and eating, sharing laughs as everyone continued their respective journeys.