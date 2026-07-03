Murda Beatz

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A young boy wearing a colorful Supreme cap and jacket smiles at the camera with text overlay: "MY MAMA SAID IF I GET A'S I GET PAID."
Music

Nine-Year-Old Young Roddo’s Viral Track Earns Co-signs From Benny Blanco, Brent Faiyaz, and More

The bubbling track is performed by 9-year-old Chicago sensation Young Roddo.

Jaelani Turner-Williams59 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal and Hawk Tuah star share a close, smiling moment, both dressed casually
Pop Culture

'Hawk Tuah' Star Haliey Welch Joins Shaq for DJ Set at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville Bar

While Welch didn't hit the boards herself, she did deliver her signature phrase to the Broadway crowd.

Trace William Cowen746 days ago
Music

Murda Beatz Addresses People Who Say They've Never Heard Of Him In Viral Tiktok

"Sold over 75 million records... You'll hear about me someday," the Canadian producer wrote in the caption.

Louis Pavlakos1109 days ago
Louisville rapper Jack harlow
Music

Montreal's Metro Metro Announces 2023 Lineup with Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, Lil Baby

Montreal’s Festival Metro Metro has announced its 2023 lineup featuring Lil Wayne, Jack Harlow, and Lil Baby as the headliners. It will take place on May 19-21.

Louis Pavlakos1264 days ago
Murda Beatz at MTV Awards appearing on John Legend album
Music

Murda Beatz Shows His R&B Side on John Legend's "The Other Ones"

John Legend’s new album Legend dropped today, and Canadian super-producer Murda Beatz co-produced one track on it: "The Other Ones" with Mr. Hudson and Rapsody.

Erik Leijon1408 days ago
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Murda Beatz x Pharrell x J Balvin x Quavo x Annita
Music

Murda Beatz Drops Video for "No Más,” f/ Pharrell, J Balvin, Quavo, and Anitta

The single, co-produced by Pharrell, marks Murda's second record release of 2022, following “One Shot," featuring Wale and Blxst. Check out the video here.

Joshua Espinoza1471 days ago
Murda Beatz and Anitta Dating
Music

Murda Beatz and Anitta Are Reportedly Dating

Sources say producer Murda Beatz and singer-songwriter Anitta have been dating for several months and recently spent time with the latter's family in Brazil.

Joshua Espinoza1493 days ago
DJ Charlie B's Album Cover for "Across The Board"
Music

DJ Charlie B Drops Debut Album 'Across The Board' f/ Pressa, NorthSideBenji, Smiley, and More

DJ Charlie B's 'Across The Board' features some of Toronto's hottest rappers, including NorthSideBenji, Pressa, Roy Woods, Smiley, Duvy, and more.

Bianca Thompson1499 days ago
Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Lil Poppa & Mozzy - Big League (Official Audio)
Music

Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa Connect on New Track "Big League"

CMG has dropped off a new track titled "Big League" with Yo Gotti, Moneybagg Yo, Mozzy, and Lil Poppa. The track was produced by Murda Beatz.

Abel Shifferaw1507 days ago
rapper murda beatz
Music

ESPN Taps Murda Beatz for Remix of "NHL on ESPN" Theme Song

ESPN has called on Murda Beatz for a remix of the iconic NHL on ESPN theme song in honour of the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs.

Sydney Brasil1528 days ago
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Cover art for Shenseea and Meg Thee Stallion song
Music

Megan Thee Stallion and Shenseea Join Forces in Video for New Song "Lick"

Shenseea and Megan Thee Stallion have teamed up for the new collaboration, "Lick," which sees the two artists going back-to-back on the sensual song.

tara mahadevan1639 days ago
Screenshot from Murda Beatz One Shot video
Music

Murda Beatz Enlists Wale and Blxst for New Single and Video "One Shot"

Murda Beatz shared the new song and video for "One Shot" featuring Wale and Blxst, saying he's "really excited to start the year off with this record."

tara mahadevan1646 days ago
Polo G attends the 2019 BET Awards
Music

Polo G Takes Issue With Murda Beatz Celebrating Involvement in Hit Single “Rapstar," Murda Responds

On Tuesday, Polo G took to his Instagram Stories where he attempted to dispel claims that the success of his track “Rapstar” was due to producer Murda Beatz.

Xavier Hamilton1908 days ago
memory lane
Music

Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz Drop Collaborative Project 'Memory Lane'

After sharing a series of promising singles including "Doctors" and "Good Evening," Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz have dropped their collaborative project.

Joe Price1968 days ago
trippie murda shordie
Music

Trippie Redd Joins Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz for New Video "Love"

Shordie Shordie and Murda Beatz have tapped Trippie Redd for their latest video "Love," which will appear on the pair's forthcoming project 'Memory Lane.'

tara mahadevan1989 days ago
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