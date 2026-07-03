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Producer Murda Beatz and Takeoff
Music

Murda Beatz Posts Emotional Tribute to Takeoff: "Without Takeoff, There Would Be No Murda Beatz"

Canadian producer Murda Beatz took to Instagram to pay his respects to Takeoff, who, along with the rest of the Migos, took him under his wing.

Louis Pavlakos1342 days ago
conway-the-machine-la-maquina
Music

Conway the Machine Drops New Project 'La Maquina' f/ 2 Chainz, Ludacris, J.I.D, and More

'La Maquina' is another treat to hold listeners over while Conway the Machine perfects his Shady Records debut album, 'God Don’t Make Mistakes.'

Xavier Hamilton1919 days ago
Murda
Music

Premiere: Toronto Rapper Booggz Links Up With Murda Beatz and illmind for "Coup'd Up"

Producer Murda Beatz has a good ear when it comes to emerging talent, and Toronto rapper Booggz is no different.

Joe Price2738 days ago
6ix9ine Fefe
Music

6ix9ine Finally Drops "FEFE" Featuring Nicki Minaj

Following rumors that circulated last week, 6ix9ine and Nicki Minaj have released their new song “FEFE,” produced by Murda Beatz, amid 6ix9ine's mounting legal troubles.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2918 days ago
saba press photo evan brown
Music

Saba Puts His Own Spin on Drake's Hit With "Nice For What Freestyle"

The Chicago rapper follows his introspective 'Care For Me' album with a freestyle over Drake's hit "Nice For What." He teased the track on Saturday along with the note, "I'm just having fun."

Eric Skelton2967 days ago
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