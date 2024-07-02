'Hawk Tuah' Star Haliey Welch Joins Shaq for DJ Set at Jon Bon Jovi's Nashville Bar

Haliey Welch, a.k.a. the ubiquitous viral star behind the ongoing "hawk tuah" mania, linked up with Shaquille O’Neal at Jon Bon Jovi's Live Music Rooftop Bar & Restaurant in Nashville this past weekend.
As seen in photos shared by the newest addition to the Broadway lineup, which first opened its doors amid CMA Fest proceedings last month, Welch was joined by her friend, Chelsea, for Shaq’s headlining DJ set hosted by Murda Beatz. At one point during the packed Sunday night throwdown, Welch, as seen in a TMZ-spotted clip, delivered the salacious saliva slogan to the crowd.
This week, Welch, 21, reflected on the experience of being made the center of a viral sensation and all the inherent complications of sudden fame. As Welch explained in her conversation with Brianna Lapaglia for Plan Bri Uncut, much of what has been said about her in recent weeks has been entirely made up, including false claims of having lost her job as a result of her appearance in the original Tim & Dee TV clip that started it all.
Among the inaccuracies, as confirmed in the interview and in the subsequent launch of a new official Instagram account, was the pervasive misspelling of Welch’s first name. Despite what has appeared in numerous reports, it’s Haliey, not Hailey.
The Shaq link-up, though tailor-made for headlines, is far from Welch’s first "hawk tuah" collision in the Middle Tennessee live music space. Zach Bryan brought her out at his recent Nissan Stadium show in Nashville, while Third Eye Blind’s Brad Hargreaves worked a quick "hawk tuah" sample into his signature drum solo section of the band’s show in nearby Franklin this weekend.
What's next for Welch remains to be seen. Tuesday, however, it was confirmed that she has signed with The Penthouse for global exclusive management.
"Please don’t wake me," Welch said in a statement. "Two weeks ago it was just my Granny and me in itty bitty Belfast, Tennessee. Then, I say something silly, and now my life has changed. Isn’t God great?! Can’t wait for what’s ahead."