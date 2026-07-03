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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

Latest Stories

Elon Musk's SpaceX Junk Could Make a Crater on the Moon
Life

Elon Musk’s SpaceX Rocket Junk Could Slam Into the Moon This Summer

A 45-foot Falcon 9 booster is reportedly on course to slam into the moon near the Einstein crater at roughly 5,400 mph.

Bernadette Giacomazzo66 days ago
NASA is Currently Reading Artemis II for Moon Launch
Life

NASA’s Artemis II Crew Is Hours From Launch for First Moon Mission in 50 Years

Inside the high-stakes return to lunar space as NASA, Space Force forecasters, and the Artemis II crew prepare for a historic launch window in Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
NASA is Spending $10B on a Moon Base
Pop Culture

NASA Is Getting Serious About Building a Moon Base

Inside NASA’s three-phase Artemis plan to turn short Moon missions into a permanent off-world presence, with more frequent crew rotations ahead.

Bernadette Giacomazzo113 days ago
Elon Musk Says He Wants to Build an A.I. Factory on the Moon
Pop Culture

Elon Musk Says He Wants to Build an A.I. Factory on the Moon

Elon Musk says xAI may one day build a lunar factory to produce AI-focused satellites, outlining a long-term vision for space-based computing.

Bernadette Giacomazzo156 days ago
(L-R) Sean Duffy and Kim Kardashian.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian’s Fake Moon Landing Claim Gets Response from NASA Chief

NASA's Acting Administrator Sean Duffy wanted to make sure the reality TV star knew the full story.

tara mahadevan259 days ago
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Music

Watch Paul Wall Explain to That Mexican OT Why Dinosaurs Are the GOAT Conspiracy Theory

Wait until you hear them explain the moon landing.

Alex Ocho857 days ago
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Jumps on Mike Will Made-It’s New Song “Blood Moon” Co-Produced by J. Cole

Mike Will's high-energy track with Uzi features a songwriting credit by J. Cole as well.

Joe Price1065 days ago
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi-Starring Sci-Fi Film 'Crater' Pulled From Disney+ After Less Than 2 Months

In April, Cudi celebrated the "priceless" opportunity to "to work with such awesome people" in the family-friendly movie.

Mark Elibert1108 days ago
The Moon in the sky at night
Life

Japanese Startup's Spacecraft Lost During Moon Landing Attempt

A Japanese lunar mission failed after a historic attempt, with startup company Ispace having sought to complete the first private moon landing.

Starr Savoy1179 days ago
Kid Cudi stars in 'Crater' Trailer
Pop Culture

Kid Cudi Stars in New Trailer for Disney+ Sci-Fi Flick 'Crater'

The multi-hyphenate plays the dad of Caleb Channing, a boy who sets out to explore the titular lunar crater. The PG-rated film will hit Disney+ next month.

Joshua Espinoza1191 days ago
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A look at a planned NASA mission setup is shown
Life

NASA’s Mars-Prepping Moon Rocket Launch Scrubbed Due to Engine Issue

The launch was slated to take place early Monday but was ultimately called off after several delays. The mission will proceed soon, however.

Trace William Cowen1418 days ago
Kid Cudi x Givenchy collaboration
Style

Kid Cudi Debuts Custom Givenchy Pieces at To the Moon Tour

Cudi teamed up with Givenchy creative director Matthew Williams on the head-turning fit. The two will also release a special tee in celebration of the tour.

Joshua Espinoza1427 days ago
A look at new Moon craters is shown
Life

NASA Says Rocket of Unknown Origin Left Double Crater on Moon

The rocket body was initially wrongly identified but has since been said to have been part of a Chinese mission from 2014, though the country denies this.

Trace William Cowen1479 days ago
don-tolliver
Music

Don Toliver Talks About Collaborating With Kanye West on ‘Donda’

Don Toliver visited 'Ebro in the Morning' and talked about how he got on 'Donda' as well as what it was like working with Kanye in the studio.

Jordan Rose1744 days ago
bezos
Life

Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Sues Government Over NASA Awarding SpaceX Lunar Lander Contract

Jeff Bezos’ space company filed a federal lawsuit Friday over NASA awarding a $2.9 billion lunar lander contract to Elon Musk’s rival company SpaceX.

Brenton Blanchet1796 days ago
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brendan fraser
Pop Culture

Martin Scorsese's ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ Adds Brendan Fraser

Fraser is reported to be playing lawyer W.S. Hamilton alongside Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Jesse Plemons in the Apple TV+ movie.

Brenton Blanchet1809 days ago
Moon
Life

'Wobble' in Moon's Orbit May Result in Record Flooding on Earth

Researchers at NASA say the "wobble," which was first reported in the 18th century, will have a much more severe impact due to rising sea levels.

Joshua Espinoza1830 days ago

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