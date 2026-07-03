Superbad to Get Out, these are the films that defined modern cinema—prepare to debate our picks.Marc Griffin
Featured
During a visit to the Atlanta set of ‘Rampage’, Dwayne Johnson and Naomie Harris share insight on how their gorilla co-star came to be and how The Rock saves the world once again.Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.Victoria L. Johnson
Pop Culture
‘Black Panther’ Screenwriter Reveals What Makes T’Challa One of the Most 'Unique' Characters in the MCU
Joe Robert Cole explains how he went from writing the People v. O.J. Simpson to Marvel's Black Panther, and how he and director Ryan Coogler shaped the world of Wakanda on the big screen. Plus, why his War Machine script never came to be.James Charisma