Elon Musk Says He Wants to Build an A.I. Factory on the Moon

Speaking during a company-wide meeting at xAI, his artificial intelligence startup, Musk laid out an idea that blends lunar infrastructure with advanced computing.

According to remarks heard by The New York Times, Musk told employees the company would ultimately need a manufacturing operation on the moon dedicated to building A.I.-focused satellites.

“You have to go to the moon,” Musk said during the meeting, describing the location as a necessary step for scaling computing power.

As he explained it, the facility would produce satellites designed to support large-scale A.I. systems. To move those satellites into space efficiently, Musk floated the idea of installing a “mass driver,” an electromagnetic launch system often depicted in science fiction.

The goal, Musk suggested, is to generate the level of processing capacity required for increasingly complex artificial intelligence models. “It’s difficult to imagine what an intelligence of that scale would think about,” he said, referring to the kind of advanced A.I. he envisions. “But it’s going to be incredibly exciting to see it happen.”

The lunar factory concept arrives shortly after Musk disclosed plans to combine xAI with SpaceX. The merger is intended to align artificial intelligence development with rocket launches and orbital infrastructure.