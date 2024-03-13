Watch Paul Wall Explain to That Mexican OT Why Dinosaurs Are the GOAT Conspiracy Theory

Wall added, “It was never 'cause I never seen them, 'Oh I never seen them in real life,’ or none of that kinda stuff. It just, I always, something inside me just always led me to believe that this is some bullshit.”

Switching gears, 25-year-old Mexican OT asked Wall, 43, how he feels about the 1969 moon landing. “I’m torn," he answered. "I don’t know why they would only go once and that’s it, never go back again, and be like ‘Fuck it, we ain't never going back.’”

“How is he the first person to land on the moon when the fucking camera guy had to have been there first?” asks Mexican OT, referencing the late Neil Armstrong.

It should be noted that Edwin “Buzz” Aldrin was the second man on the moon, as noted by a Reuters fact check, and is the person who appears in the iconic photos of the moon landing that are often believed to be of Armstrong. In fact, Forbes reports that there’s only one full-body photo of Armstrong on the moon from the entire trip.

Paul Wall and That Mexican OT have collaborated on music a number of times, with their most recent track “Chicken Strips & Ass” appearing on OT’s sophomore album, Texas Technician. With a title like that, it almost makes you wish the men had discussed the timeless debate: what came first, the chicken or the egg?

Watch the full GOAT Talk episode up top.