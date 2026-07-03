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We’re breaking down some of the most interesting facts about films from yesteryear and today. Here are 20 Random Movie Facts. Read on to find out the Star Wars’ quote everyone gets wrong, and the surprising reason O.J. Simpson wasn’t picked to play The Terminator.
Victoria L. Johnson

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a24
Pop Culture

A24 Valued at $2.5 Billion After Securing $225 Million Investment

The indie studio behind some of today’s most memorable films, from 'Moonlight' to 'Uncut Gems,' just secured a massive investment valuing it at $2.5 billion.

Jordan Rose1592 days ago
Jay Worthy and Dam-Funk "Moonlight" music video
Music

Premiere: Jay Worthy and Dâm-Funk Drop "Moonlight" Video From 'Two4Two' Project

Following the release of his 'Two4Two' project, LNDN DRGS rapper Jay Worthy has unveiled the video for his Dâm-Funk collaboration "Moonlight," premiering here.

Joe Price1684 days ago
barry jenkins
Pop Culture

'Moonlight’ Director Barry Jenkins to Head Disney 'Lion King' Sequel

Oscar Award-winning director Barry Jenkins has just been tapped to helm the follow-up film to Disney's blockbuster classic 'The Lion King.'

Jordan Rose2118 days ago
Frank Ocean
Pop Culture

Frank Ocean Writes Foreword for Limited Edition 'Moonlight' Book

The new book, based on Barry Jenkins's Oscar-winning 'Moonlight' film, will drop next week.

Joshua Espinoza2487 days ago
beale street
Pop Culture

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Was the Big Winner at Independent Spirit Awards

Barry Jenkins' latest was the big winner at the Spirit Awards.

Alex Galbraith2701 days ago
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clemency cast sundance
Pop Culture

Complex and The Blackhouse Foundation Unveil Exclusive 2019 Sundance Film Festival Photos

If you couldn't make it to Park City, Utah, for the Sundance Film Fest, these flicks of the biggest stars are the next best thing.

Dria Roland2720 days ago
lee daniels
Pop Culture

Lee Daniels Is Ready to Make a Gay Superhero Film

SuperBitch is on the way.

Alex Galbraith2741 days ago
If Beale Street Could Talk still Barry Jenkins
Pop Culture

'If Beale Street Could Talk' Trailer: Barry Jenkins' James Baldwin Adaptation Looks Stunning

Annapurna Pictures has released the first trailer for Barry Jenkins’ 'If Beale Street Could Talk,' an adaptation of James Baldwin’s 1974 novel of the same name.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2858 days ago
Mahershala Ali
Pop Culture

Mahershala Ali Bodies Spontaneous Freestyle at Toronto Film Fest

Mahershala Ali dropped a freestyle at the Toronto International Film Festival to show everyone that Prince Ali still got the rhyme. The Academy Award-winning actor had a viable rap career in the early 2000s.

Victoria L. Johnson2865 days ago
Andre Holland hulu
Pop Culture

Netflix Scoops Steven Soderbergh's Basketball Drama Starring Andre Holland and Zazie Beetz

Netflix has picked up the rights to Soderbergh’s new basketball drama 'High Flying Bird,' which stars Andre Holland, Zazie Beetz, Melvin Gregg, Zachary Quinto, and Sonja Sohn.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2867 days ago
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Barry Jenkins
Pop Culture

Barry Jenkins Shares 'If Beale Street Could Talk' Teaser for James Baldwin's Birthday

The 'Moonlight' writer and director's next project is an adaptation of James Baldwin's 1974 novel, 'If Beale Street Could Talk.' On what would've been the author's 94th birthday, Jenkins shared a teaser of the movie on his Twitter.

juliarp2907 days ago
Jonathan Majors attends a press junket for 'When We Rise'
Pop Culture

'Moonlight' Producers Reunite for Gentrification Story 'The Last Black Man in San Francisco'

Jonathan Majors of the ABC miniseries 'When We Rise' and Jimmie Fails have a new gig.

Katherine Barner2999 days ago
This is a photo of Academy Awards.
Pop Culture

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty Are Announcing Best Picture Winner Again

Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty have an opportunity to redeem themselves at Sunday's Oscars.

Julia Reiss3060 days ago
Steve Harvey
Pop Culture

Steve Harvey Celebrated After the 2017 Oscars' Best Picture Mix-Up: 'I Was Finally Off the Hook'

The mix-up between 'La La Land' and 'Moonlight' as Best Picture had Harvey hoping people would forget his Miss Universe flub.

Joe Price3064 days ago

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