Moonwalk

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Jaafar Jackson on stage in a black sequin jacket and white glove, reminiscent of Michael Jackson's iconic style.
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Michael Jackson's Nephew Recreates Iconic Moonwalk Moment in Upcoming 'Michael' Biopic

'Michael,' starring the late King of Pop's nephew Jaafar Jackson, is in theaters next month.

Trace William Cowen115 days ago
moonwalk
Music

Chillpill Recruits YBN Nahmir, Cousin Stizz, and Teejayx6 for "Moonwalk"

Rising producer Chillpill kicked off the year with his Rico Nasty and Soleima collab “Lil B*tch,” and now he’s got another star-studded track out.

Joe Price1919 days ago
Michael Jackson during his 'BAD' world tour at Madison Square Garden
Music

Michael Jackson's Famous Moonwalk Shoes are Up for Auction

Almost 35 years ago to the day, Michael Jackson moonwalked across a stage for the very first time.

Katherine Barner2975 days ago
Michael Jackson
Music

Michael Jackson’s Moonwalk Loafers Are Going Up for Auction

The shoes will be on sale for a smooth $10,000.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3009 days ago

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