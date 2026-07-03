Maverick Carter

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LeBron James in a striped shirt and cap stands in front of a purple backdrop with logos like Popeyes, Amazon Music, and Snapchat.
Sports

LeBron James, Tiffany Haddish, Travis Bennett, and More Hit UNINTERRUPTED's NYC Athlete Party

Jutta Leerdam, Chiney Ogwumike, and more were also in attendance.

Trace William Cowen2 days ago
Travis Bennett and Steelo Brim sitting in chairs, smiling.
Sports

Exclusive: 'The Shop' to Return This Month With New Hosts Travis Bennett and Steelo Brim

As Bennett explains, “to become a part of something I’m already a fan of is sick.”

Trace William Cowen33 days ago
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Team Up With Indeed to Promote Skills-First Hiring
Sports

LeBron James and Maverick Carter Team Up With Indeed to Promote Skills-First Hiring

The nationwide ads are narrated by broadcasting legend Ernie Johnson Jr.

Bernadette Giacomazzo312 days ago
LeBron James & Maverick Carter Reportedly Raising $5B for International Basketball League
Sports

LeBron James and Maverick Carter Reportedly Raising $5B for International Basketball League

Initial reports previously suggested that James was not involved in any of the planning.

Bernadette Giacomazzo347 days ago
Three men stand in a room with large speakers and scattered papers. The man on the right wears a denim jacket and bucket hat.
Music

LeBron, Clipse, and Maverick Carter Appear in Tyler, The Creator's "Stop Playing With Me" Video

The song appears on Tyler's ninth album, 'DON'T TAP THE GLASS.'

Trace William Cowen362 days ago
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Tyler, the Creator attends FX's "The Bear" season 3 premiere
Music

People Suspect Tyler, the Creator Is Calling Out Ian in New Interview

Tyler warned in the same interview that he does not want to come across as a hater, adding, "Sometimes I have hater energy because I think I’m that good."

Jose Martinez703 days ago
Tyler, the Creator posing
Music

Tyler, The Creator Thinks New Rappers Who Don't Love Music Are Taking Up Space

In a new clip from Maverick Carter’s show 'Mavericks,' Tyler discusses his frustration with the new crop of artists.

Trey Alston704 days ago
Images of Sexyy Red in a black zip-up jacket with long white hair, and Andre 3000 wearing glasses and a red beanie, holding an instrument
Music

Sexyy Red and André 3000 Share Their Pre-Fame Stage Names

The hip-hop artists revealed their past monikers during an appearance on LeBron James' 'The Shop.'

Alex Ocho735 days ago
Pop Culture

Ice Cube on Initial Hesitancy to Doing 'Next Friday': 'I Always Thought We Did a Great Movie, Don't Touch It'

Cube said that he was ultimately happy that he worked on the two follow-ups to the original as it led to him meeting Mike Epps, Katt Williams, and Terry Crews.

Jaelani Turner-Williams912 days ago
Sports

Maverick Carter Admitted to Using Illegal Bookie to Bet on NBA Games: Report

Federal law enforcement records stated Carter placed bets between $5,000 to $10,000 on games.

Mark Elibert961 days ago
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Nike Air Force 1 Low 'Four Horsemen' 2023 FB9128 100 Pair
Sneakers

Detailed Look at This Year's 'Four Horsemen' Nike Air Force 1

Nike is releasing the Air Force 1 Low 'Four Horsemen' next April. The shoe was previously an exclusive for LeBron James' close circle of childhood friends.

Riley Jones1284 days ago
nipsey hussle lebron docuseries
Music

LeBron James Producing Nipsey Hussle Docuseries, Watch First Teaser

LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Films is joining forces with Nipsey Hussel’s Marathon Films for a docuseries about the late rapper.

Brad Callas1341 days ago
Jeezy Asked About Unaired Kanye 'The Shop' Episode
Music

Jeezy Asked About 'The Shop' Episode He Was Featured on Being Pulled Due to Kanye's 'Hate Speech'

The ATL rapper appeared on the episode alongside Ye and Salehe Bembury. It was pulled after Ye allegedly used the platform to "reiterate more hate speech."

Joshua Espinoza1368 days ago
Kanye in a hoodie hiding half his face
Pop Culture

Kanye West's ‘The Shop’ Interview Won’t Air After He Brought 'More Hate Speech and Extremely Dangerous Stereotypes'

"Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," says SpringHill CEO and LeBron’s co-host Maverick Carter.

Zach Dionne1376 days ago
lebron james on new episode of 'the shop.'
Sports

LeBron Reveals Warriors Are the Remaining Playoff Team He’d Want to Play Alongside in Exclusive ‘The Shop’ Trailer

Watch a trailer for the forthcoming 'The Shop' episode—which will feature Don Lemon, Amy Schumer, Fat Joe, Maverick Carter, and Paul Rivera—here.

Abel Shifferaw1502 days ago
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Gunna Touches on Oakland 'Pushing P' Slang Controversy
Music

Gunna Touches on Oakland 'Pushing P' Slang Controversy, Shares Why Artists Shouldn't Have 'F*ck Labels' Mentality

The YSL rapped has been accused of stealing his "P" phrase from Oakland, but insists "P" is universal: "Everybody been player like, your uncles and aunties."

Joshua Espinoza1562 days ago
lebron
Pop Culture

LeBron James' SpringHill Company Valued at $725 Million as Nike, Epic Games, and More Become Minority Stakeholders

The SpringHill Company announced that Nike, Epic Games, RedBird Capital Partners, and Fenway Sports Group have acquired a significant minority stake.

Trace William Cowen1738 days ago
Drake performing in Vancouver wearing Canucks jersey
Sports

Drake to Exec Produce Documentary on Experiences of Black Hockey Players

Dubbed 'Black Ice,' feature will be directed by Oscar nominee Hubert Davis, and explore the history, influence and racialized journey of Black hockey players.

Alex Nino Gheciu1815 days ago

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