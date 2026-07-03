Agent-Carter

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Pop Culture

'Agent Carter' Star Hayley Atwell Joins 'Conviction' TV Pilot

'Agent Carter' star Hayley Atwell cast in pilot.

Debbie Encalada3810 days ago
Pop Culture

'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' Spinoff Halted By ABC And Marvel

Marvel fans were divided on the spinoff following rumors of its secretive development.

Trace William Cowen4089 days ago
Pop Culture

'Agent Carter's' Chad Michael Murray Wants to Bring Gambit to Obnoxiously Handsome Life

'Agent Carter's' Chad Michael Murray Wants to Bring Gambit to Obnoxiously Handsome Life

Hanuman Welch4169 days ago
Pop Culture

"Marvel's Agent Carter" Is the Superheroine TV Needs and Deserves Right Now

The Marvel mini-series "Agent Carter" is actually quite fun.

Frazier Tharpe4211 days ago

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