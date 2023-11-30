Maverick Carter Admitted to Using Illegal Bookie to Bet on NBA Games: Report

Maverick Carter, the longtime manager and business partner of LeBron James, has admitted to betting on NBA and other sports games through an illegal bookie, according to The Washington Post.

Federal law enforcement records obtained by the outlet show Carter made the admission during an interview in November 2021. Federal agents were looking into a bookie named Wayne Nix, who recently pleaded guilty to charges regarding his role running an offshore sports-betting ring.

Carter is said to have placed bets between $5,000 to $10,000 on 20 football and basketball games. However, Carter stated he "could not remember placing any bets on the [Los Angeles] Lakers" and that his gambling had nothing to do with James, nor had he placed bets for anyone else.