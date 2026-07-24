Veneda Carter

Veneda Carter is a stylist, model, and designer of Polish and Danish heritage who founded her eponymous label in 2022. Carter built her reputation as a celebrity stylist in Los Angeles — most notably working with Kim Kardashian and within the Yeezy creative ecosystem — before launching her own brand, which spans jewelry, ready-to-wear, and accessories. Her label is defined by genderless proportions, exaggerated silhouettes, raw denim, and a design sensibility that draws on her Scandinavian upbringing and her experience dressing some of the most photographed figures in contemporary culture. Carter's jewelry line, which soft-launched in 2021 and officially launched in 2022, quickly became a reference point for understated, architectural fine jewelry in the streetwear-adjacent space. Her first Nike collaboration — the Air Max Muse — brought her into the sneaker world as a designer rather than just a stylist, and her work with Kith and other retailers has expanded the label's reach significantly. She is one of a small number of stylists who have successfully transitioned into running a full design label, and her brand's growth since 2022 has established her as a designer in her own right rather than simply an extension of her styling career.

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Kim Kardashian Stars in SKIMS’ Stretch Satin Campaign Featuring Pendants Designed by Veneda Carter

Earlier this year, the brand received an updated valuation of $4 billion.

Trace William Cowen954 days ago

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