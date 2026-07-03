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Beyoncé prepares for a hot lap prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 22, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Music

Did Beyoncé Just Drop a Major Hint About ‘Act III’?

For years, the Beyhive has theorized that the third installment in Bey's musical trilogy will be a rock album.

Alex Gonzalez236 days ago
Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
Music

Beyoncé’s New Hoodie Drop Proves She’s In on the Blue Ivy 'Manager' Joke

It's been a long-running joke among the Beyhive that her daughter Blue Ivy is actually her manager.

Alex Gonzalez255 days ago
Jay-Z and Beyoncé are seated together, smiling. Jay-Z is in a tuxedo, and Beyoncé is in a glamorous feathered outfit.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Celebrates 44th Birthday with Sultry Photos in Lingerie-Style Dress

The birthday post marked Beyoncé's return to Instagram.

Brad Appleton307 days ago
Beyoncé wins the award for Best Country Album at The 67th Annual Grammy Awards, airing live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, Sunday, Feb. 2 (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.
Music

Emmys Producer Teases Possible Beyoncé Appearance Ahead of Ceremony

The Grammy winner is nominated for her 'Beyoncé Bowl' performance during last year's NFL Christmas Gameday.

Alex Gonzalez309 days ago
Beyonce wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show.
Pop Culture

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Denim Line With Levi’s — Here’s What You Need to Know

The Denim Cowboy brings Beyoncé’s Western flair to Levi’s most iconic styles.

Sienna Dubois 348 days ago
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Beyoncé wears a cowboy hat, a burgundy faux fur fluff coat on one shoulder, a blue denim shirt, during the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Why Beyoncé Fans Think Her 'Act III' Album Is Coming Soon

She did dance, she did country… now fans think rock is next.

Alex Gonzalez348 days ago
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: Beyoncé accepts the Best Country Album award for "COWBOY CARTER" onstage during the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour Becomes Biggest Country Tour Ever With $407.6 Million in Sales

The 32-date tour ended in Las Vegas with surprise appearances from Shaboozey, Jay-Z, and Destiny's Child.

Jaelani Turner-Williams355 days ago
Beyoncé, Michelle Williams, and Kelly Rowland performing on stage in gold outfits with microphones.
Music

Beyoncé Brings Out Destiny’s Child for ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Finale in Las Vegas

Beyoncé reunited with her former bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams for the tour's closing night. Jay-Z and Shaboozey also made surprise appearances.

Alex Ocho356 days ago
Jay-Z and Beyoncé Knowles at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 24, 2025 in Paris, France.
Music

Beyoncé Concert Stampede Blamed on 10-Year-Old Fan’s Unexpected Reaction

Several concertgoers were hospitalized after Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter tour in Atlanta, GA.

Sarah Vincent365 days ago
Gavin Adcock and Beyonce
Music

Gavin Adcock Says ‘Cowboy Carter’ ‘Ain’t Country Music’ as Beyoncé’s Album Continues to Top Charts

The country singer reacted after discovering that 'Cowboy Carter' was No. 1 on the Apple Music Country chart.

tara mahadevan382 days ago
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Music

Beyoncé’s Flying Car Malfunctions During Houston Show: 'Stop, Stop'

The singer thanked the audience for their patience.

Trey Alston384 days ago
Beyoncé in a black leather outfit with a matching hat and sunglasses, smiling on stage with wavy blonde hair.
Style

Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Returns to the U.S. — Shop Rodeo-Inspired Fits for the Show

Complex Shop has everything you need to complete your 'Cowboy Carter' Tour outfit.

Alex Ocho387 days ago
Jay-Z in a black outfit performs on stage with Beyonce, who is wearing a black and silver ensemble, in front of a cheering crowd.
Music

Jay-Z Performs "Ni**as in Paris" and "Crazy in Love" During Surprise Appearance at Beyoncé Show

Fans erupted when Jay launched into the 'Watch the Throne' classic.

Trace William Cowen390 days ago
A close-up of multiple Grammy Awards trophies, featuring gold gramophones on black bases, with a blurred background.
Music

Recording Academy Adds 'Traditional Country' Album Category Months After Beyoncé Win

The country music community said it would "like to have more variety" in how their music is honored.

tara mahadevan400 days ago
Beyoncé, wearing a black hat and leather jacket, smiles while speaking at an event.
Music

These Beyoncé ‘Cowboy Carter’ Tour Moments Have Fans Thinking She’s Chronically Online

Some fans swear Beyoncé is very aware of what's trending online, thanks to these moments during her new tour.

Alex Ocho410 days ago
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Beyoncé in a sparkling gold dress, smiling, with long blonde hair, in a backstage setting.
Music

Beyoncé Helps Fans With 'Once-in-a-Lifetime' Gender Reveal at Cowboy Carter Tour Stop

This isn't the first time Beyoncé has helped fans out with a gender reveal.

Trace William Cowen415 days ago
Beyoncé, in a black and gold dress, poses with her mother, Tina Knowles, in a black outfit at an event.
Music

Beyoncé Welcomes Tina Knowles Onstage to Applaud Bestselling Book: 'Congratulations Mama T'

Bey revealed that Ms. Knowles' book, 'Matriarch' topped 'The New York Times' bestseller list.

tara mahadevan442 days ago
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Music

Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter Opening Night Show Closes With VIP Brawl, Video Shows

A group of women threw down inside SoFi Stadium following Beyoncé's performance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams445 days ago

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