LeBron James, Tiffany Haddish, Travis Bennett, and More Hit UNINTERRUPTED's NYC Athlete Party

LeBron James, plus other familiar faces from the sports world, found themselves in a 2 Chainz-soundtracked environment dotted with offerings from Popeyes and Michelob Ultra, among other brands, at UNINTERRUPTED’s Athlete Party this week.
The party—perfectly timed amid the overwhelming confluence of the ESPY Awards, Fanatics Fest, and World Cup hype—took place at Harbor NYC on Wednesday (July 15) and boasted performances powered by Amazon Music. That same night, of course, the ESPYs honored honored sports excellence at a ceremony hosted by SNL’s Marcello Hernández.
LeBron and fellow UNINTERRUPTED co-founder Maverick Carter were both in the house for the brand’s official Athlete Party, as was a veritable assortment of stars from sports and beyond. As anyone reading this is well aware, LeBron’s appearance at the event comes at a pivotal moment, as we still don’t know where, exactly, he’ll be taking his historic talents next.
Those joining him and Maverick at Wednesday night’s event included (but is not limited to) the following: Savannah James, Jayson Tatum, Lindsey Vonn, Chiney Ogwumike, Jutta Leerdam, PJ Tucker, Travis Bennett, Steelo Brim, Cam Jordan, Tyrese Haliburton, Tiffany Haddish, Jordan Chiles, Speedy Morman, and Folarin Balogun. Bennett and Brim, notably, were recently announced as the new hosts of The Shop.
Food and beverage for guests came courtesy of Popeyes, Ciroc, Michelob Ultra, and Lobos 1707. The night’s soundtrack, meanwhile, was handled by DJ Meel and 2 Chainz thanks to Amazon Music.
Below, go ahead and pretend that you too were there star-mingling by living vicariously through some exclusive photos of the evening’s festivities.