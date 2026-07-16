LeBron James, Tiffany Haddish, Travis Bennett, and More Hit UNINTERRUPTED's NYC Athlete Party

LeBron James, plus other familiar faces from the sports world, found themselves in a 2 Chainz-soundtracked environment dotted with offerings from Popeyes and Michelob Ultra, among other brands, at UNINTERRUPTED’s Athlete Party this week. The party—perfectly timed amid the overwhelming confluence of the ESPY Awards, Fanatics Fest, and World Cup hype—took place at Harbor NYC on Wednesday (July 15) and boasted performances powered by Amazon Music. That same night, of course, the ESPYs honored honored sports excellence at a ceremony hosted by SNL’s Marcello Hernández.

LeBron and fellow UNINTERRUPTED co-founder Maverick Carter were both in the house for the brand’s official Athlete Party, as was a veritable assortment of stars from sports and beyond. As anyone reading this is well aware, LeBron’s appearance at the event comes at a pivotal moment, as we still don’t know where, exactly, he’ll be taking his historic talents next.